LIVE: Gov. Parson activates Missouri National Guard as 'precaution'; tear gas deployed in Ferguson
0 comments
featured

LIVE: Gov. Parson activates Missouri National Guard as 'precaution'; tear gas deployed in Ferguson

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

10:30 p.m. — FERGUSON — Several windows were smashed in the Ferguson police headquarters. Fireworks were thrown at police officers and set off inside the police headquarters. Tear gas is being deployed. 

10:05 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Kelli Jones, Gov. Parson's spokesperson, said the governor received requests for assistance from Kansas City area officials as a precaution, prompting the activation of the Missouri National Guard as needed. She said there also had been discussions with St. Louis area officials.

9:45 p.m. — FERGUSON — State Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, joined County Executive Sam Page in urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to refrain from sending the National Guard to the St. Louis area. ⁦“I would strongly urge them not to send (the Guard). There is nothing being destroyed. It’s people availing themselves of their right to peacefully assemble.”

9:30 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard to assist local police in Missouri cities where protests have caused "distress and hazards to the safety, welfare, and property of residents and visitors in our communities that are beyond the capacities of local authorities," according to the governor's news release

"I understand the governor's decision to prepare the National Guard in the event they are needed. I have spoken to (County Police) Chief Barton and she is confident that local law enforcement will be able to keep everyone safe here in St. Louis County," Said County Executive Sam Page. 

8:45 p.m. — Several Targets in the region, including one in O'Fallon, Ill., closed as a precautionary measure. 

8:15 p.m. — Ferguson — About 500 protesters gathered in Ferguson, still demonstrating peacefully. Among the people in Ferguson as the sun started to set was  Jason Armstrong, Ferguson police chief since July 2019. 

Ferguson “was a wake up call to law enforcement. It definitely got my attention. It forced me to look at what (police) were doing ... it opened my eyes to be a leader, to build that change and build better relationships," Armstrong said. 

7:30 p.m. — Ferguson — About 300-400 protesters gathered in front of Ferguson police headquarters, with some drumming and chanting. Protests across St. Louis remained peaceful. 

7 p.m. — CLAYTON — Protesters returned to Clayton, where the march began four hours earlier, and dispersed to their cars. 

6:45 p.m. — O'FALLON, Ill. — A Target closed early over concerns a protest was scheduled to begin nearby, police said. A few police cars are on the scene as precaution, and nearby businesses were alerted. 

6:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Protesters began marching back to Clayton via Forest Park Parkway. The protest began in Clayton more than three hours earlier. 

5 p.m. — UNIVERSITY CITY — The large, diverse group of protesters continued to march across the St. Louis area Saturday, heading toward University City’s Delmar Loop 

4:40 p.m. — UNIVERSITY CITY — Protesters stopped for a sit-in at Big Bend Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway. 

3 p.m. — CLAYTON — Protesters gathered in Clayton Saturday, as large crowds took to the St. Louis area streets for the second day in a row to protest the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed Monday in Minneapolis. One police officer has been charged with third-degree murder in his death, and three others have been fired. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports