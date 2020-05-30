LIVE: Gov. Parson activates Missouri National Guard as 'precaution'; tear gas deployed in Ferguson

10:30 p.m. — FERGUSON — Several windows were smashed in the Ferguson police headquarters. Fireworks were thrown at police officers and set off inside the police headquarters. Tear gas is being deployed.
Several windows weee smashed. Cops gathering. pic.twitter.com/NUpyZLBEiN— Jeremy Kohler (@jeremykohler) May 31, 2020
10:05 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Kelli Jones, Gov. Parson's spokesperson, said the governor received requests for assistance from Kansas City area officials as a precaution, prompting the activation of the Missouri National Guard as needed. She said there also had been discussions with St. Louis area officials.
9:45 p.m. — FERGUSON — State Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, joined County Executive Sam Page in urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to refrain from sending the National Guard to the St. Louis area. “I would strongly urge them not to send (the Guard). There is nothing being destroyed. It’s people availing themselves of their right to peacefully assemble.”
Here is @RCProudie addressing the protesters. She is fired up about the governor calling out the guard. pic.twitter.com/gtTLWdbmaU— Jeremy Kohler (@jeremykohler) May 31, 2020
9:30 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard to assist local police in Missouri cities where protests have caused "distress and hazards to the safety, welfare, and property of residents and visitors in our communities that are beyond the capacities of local authorities," according to the governor's news release.
"I understand the governor's decision to prepare the National Guard in the event they are needed. I have spoken to (County Police) Chief Barton and she is confident that local law enforcement will be able to keep everyone safe here in St. Louis County," Said County Executive Sam Page.
There haven’t been any arrests here. There was one guy stirring it up with some of the protesters and he got taken off by the police and it sounds like he might get cited for an open container.— Jeremy Kohler (@jeremykohler) May 31, 2020
8:45 p.m. — Several Targets in the region, including one in O'Fallon, Ill., closed as a precautionary measure.
8:15 p.m. — Ferguson — About 500 protesters gathered in Ferguson, still demonstrating peacefully. Among the people in Ferguson as the sun started to set was Jason Armstrong, Ferguson police chief since July 2019.
Ferguson “was a wake up call to law enforcement. It definitely got my attention. It forced me to look at what (police) were doing ... it opened my eyes to be a leader, to build that change and build better relationships," Armstrong said.
Makyla Spann, 16, of Ferguson, is a junior at Crossroads Prep. “I don’t feel safe in this country and I know others here don’t feel safe. Racists and homophobes feel way too comfortable. It’s time for a change.” pic.twitter.com/wkyP5CEqPz— Jeremy Kohler (@jeremykohler) May 31, 2020
7:30 p.m. — Ferguson — About 300-400 protesters gathered in front of Ferguson police headquarters, with some drumming and chanting. Protests across St. Louis remained peaceful.
Michaelene Bolan, 66, of Ferguson, wheels her baby granddaughter away to head home. “There is no accountability on the actions of police. Not just here, but everywhere. I do t condone the burning and looting but I understand the anger and frustration.” pic.twitter.com/j1DWunwHPZ— Jeremy Kohler (@jeremykohler) May 31, 2020
7 p.m. — CLAYTON — Protesters returned to Clayton, where the march began four hours earlier, and dispersed to their cars.
6:45 p.m. — O'FALLON, Ill. — A Target closed early over concerns a protest was scheduled to begin nearby, police said. A few police cars are on the scene as precaution, and nearby businesses were alerted.
6:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Protesters began marching back to Clayton via Forest Park Parkway. The protest began in Clayton more than three hours earlier.
5 p.m. — UNIVERSITY CITY — The large, diverse group of protesters continued to march across the St. Louis area Saturday, heading toward University City’s Delmar Loop
Heading into University City's Delmar Loop. pic.twitter.com/zKl2GWjSnA— michelemunz (@michelemunz) May 30, 2020
4:40 p.m. — UNIVERSITY CITY — Protesters stopped for a sit-in at Big Bend Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway.
Sit-in at Big Bend and Forest Park Parkway pic.twitter.com/ElOcYVguAG— michelemunz (@michelemunz) May 30, 2020
3 p.m. — CLAYTON — Protesters gathered in Clayton Saturday, as large crowds took to the St. Louis area streets for the second day in a row to protest the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed Monday in Minneapolis. One police officer has been charged with third-degree murder in his death, and three others have been fired.
Delmar and Skinker boulevards. pic.twitter.com/HrBxRRq8g3— michelemunz (@michelemunz) May 30, 2020
