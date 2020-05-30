LIVE: Gov. Parson activates Missouri National Guard as 'precaution'; tear gas deployed in Ferguson

"I understand the governor's decision to prepare the National Guard in the event they are needed. I have spoken to (County Police) Chief Barton and she is confident that local law enforcement will be able to keep everyone safe here in St. Louis County," Said County Executive Sam Page.

8:45 p.m. — Several Targets in the region, including one in O'Fallon, Ill., closed as a precautionary measure.

8:15 p.m. — Ferguson — About 500 protesters gathered in Ferguson, still demonstrating peacefully. Among the people in Ferguson as the sun started to set was Jason Armstrong, Ferguson police chief since July 2019.

Ferguson “was a wake up call to law enforcement. It definitely got my attention. It forced me to look at what (police) were doing ... it opened my eyes to be a leader, to build that change and build better relationships," Armstrong said.

7:30 p.m. — Ferguson — About 300-400 protesters gathered in front of Ferguson police headquarters, with some drumming and chanting. Protests across St. Louis remained peaceful.

7 p.m. — CLAYTON — Protesters returned to Clayton, where the march began four hours earlier, and dispersed to their cars.