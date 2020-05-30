LIVE: Gov. Parson activates Missouri National Guard as 'precaution'; tear gas deployed in Ferguson

11:55 p.m. — FERGUSON — Protesters began throwing rocks through the windows of Vincenzo's, a popular Italian restaurant at 242 S. Florissant St., but most seemed to back off. Tear gas was again deployed by police near Vincenzo's.

11:15 p.m. — FERGUSON — Protesters are beginning to disperse in Ferguson via cars, but it's unclear where they are headed.

10:50 p.m. — FERGUSON — Protesters have broken into the Beauty World at 110 S Florissant Rd., which also sustained heavy damage during the Ferguson protests six years ago. Police continue to deploy tear gas on the remaining crowd.

10:30 p.m. — FERGUSON — Tensions escalated between protesters and police. Several windows were smashed in the Ferguson police headquarters. Fireworks were thrown at police officers and set off inside the police headquarters. Tear gas is being deployed.

10:05 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Kelli Jones, Gov. Parson's spokesperson, said the governor received requests for assistance from Kansas City area officials as a precaution, prompting the activation of the Missouri National Guard as needed. She said there also had been discussions with St. Louis area officials.