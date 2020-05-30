LIVE: Here's what we know about Saturday's St. Louis area protests

Hundreds of police reform protesters pause at Forest Park Parkway and Big Bend Boulevard on Saturday May, 30, 2020, in University City as new allegations of excessive force in Minneapolis sparked nationwide demonstrations....Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Hundreds of police reform protesters march in the 6600 block of Delmar Blvd. on Saturday May, 30, 2020, in the University City Loop as new allegations of excessive force in Minneapolis sparked nationwide demonstrations. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Protesters in St. Louis raise their fists at Delmar and Skinker boulevards at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30. (Photo by Michele Munz, Mmunz@post-dispatch.com).
Michele Munz
Hundreds of police reform protesters march towards the Forest Park Parkway entrance ramp from downtwon Clayton on Saturday May, 30, 2020. New video of alleged excessive police force in Minneapolis have sparked nationwide demonstrations. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
A protester named Manyara cheers on hundreds of other police reform protesters on Saturday May, 30, 2020, as they march towards the Forest Park Parkway entrance ramp in Clayton. New video of alleged excessive police force in Minneapolis have sparked nationwide demonstrations. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
7 p.m. — CLAYTON — Protesters returned to Clayton, where the march began four hours earlier, and dispersed to their cars.
6:45 p.m. — O'FALLON, Ill. — A Target closed early over concerns a protest was scheduled to begin nearby, police said. A few police cars are on the scene as precaution, and nearby businesses were alerted.
6:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Protesters began marching back to Clayton via Forest Park Parkway. The protest began in Clayton more than three hours earlier.
5 p.m. — UNIVERSITY CITY — The large, diverse group of protesters continued to march across the St. Louis area Saturday, heading toward University City’s Delmar Loop
3 p.m. — CLAYTON — Protesters gathered in Clayton Saturday, as large crowds took to the St. Louis area streets for the second day in a row to protest the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed Monday in Minneapolis. One police officer has been charged with third-degree murder in his death, and three others have been fired.
The county will become the first among local Missouri governments to name all residential care facilities hit by COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.
Here's where to keep track of today's developments.
1 of 5
Hundreds of police reform protesters pause at Forest Park Parkway and Big Bend Boulevard on Saturday May, 30, 2020, in University City as new allegations of excessive force in Minneapolis sparked nationwide demonstrations....Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Hundreds of police reform protesters march in the 6600 block of Delmar Blvd. on Saturday May, 30, 2020, in the University City Loop as new allegations of excessive force in Minneapolis sparked nationwide demonstrations. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Hundreds of police reform protesters march towards the Forest Park Parkway entrance ramp from downtwon Clayton on Saturday May, 30, 2020. New video of alleged excessive police force in Minneapolis have sparked nationwide demonstrations. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
A protester named Manyara cheers on hundreds of other police reform protesters on Saturday May, 30, 2020, as they march towards the Forest Park Parkway entrance ramp in Clayton. New video of alleged excessive police force in Minneapolis have sparked nationwide demonstrations. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com