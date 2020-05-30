LIVE: Here's what we know about Saturday's St. Louis area protests

7 p.m. — CLAYTON — Protesters returned to Clayton, where the march began four hours earlier, and dispersed to their cars.

6:45 p.m. — O'FALLON, Ill. — A Target closed early over concerns a protest was scheduled to begin nearby, police said. A few police cars are on the scene as precaution, and nearby businesses were alerted.

6:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Protesters began marching back to Clayton via Forest Park Parkway. The protest began in Clayton more than three hours earlier.

5 p.m. — UNIVERSITY CITY — The large, diverse group of protesters continued to march across the St. Louis area Saturday, heading toward University City’s Delmar Loop

4:40 p.m. — UNIVERSITY CITY — Protesters stopped for a sit-in at Big Bend Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway.

3 p.m. — CLAYTON — Protesters gathered in Clayton Saturday, as large crowds took to the St. Louis area streets for the second day in a row to protest the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed Monday in Minneapolis. One police officer has been charged with third-degree murder in his death, and three others have been fired.

