LIVE: No signs of large protests in St. Louis as curfew passes

St. Louis on Tuesday night, one night after heavy violence and destruction downtown, implemented a 9 p.m. curfew. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson earlier Tuesday said 1,000 military troops would be deployed in Missouri to 'stop the violence.'

Monday night's violence followed several days of peaceful protests during the day and escalating tensions at night after last week's death of George Floyd, an African American man, at the hands of a police officer. As of 30 minutes after the curfew went into effect, downtown remained quiet.

10:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Things remain quiet in downtown St. Louis. There are sporadic reports about people disobeying curfew, but none are part of large groups.

9:55 p.m. — FERGUSON — About 50 people are gathered in Ferguson to protest. Protesters are blocking a road.

9:40 p.m. — DELMAR LOOP — Things remain quiet across St. Louis. Several businesses in the Delmar Loop are also boarded up in case things turn violent again Tuesday night.

9:02 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Two protesters wearing masks stand on Washington Avenue downtown. There are no other signs of protests downtown. A few people are trickling into Ferguson, but traffic remains light.