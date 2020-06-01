LIVE: Police fire tear gas at Ferguson protesters, three arrested in Richmond Heights after fireworks thrown

10:10 p.m. — RICHMOND HEIGHTS – Fireworks are thrown at police officers who scattered protesters by charging toward them. But no arrests have been reported so far, although officers issued a warning that protesters had five minutes to disperse before arrests are made. Officers from St. Louis County and several municipalities, including Normandy, are on the scene. There's also a heavy police presence along Brentwood Boulevard.

9:50 p.m. — RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Protesters are blocking Brentwood Boulevard and screaming at police officers, who have made no arrests. About 60 to 70 protesters are on the scene after a small group left, shouting that they were headed to Ferguson. Many of the Richmond Heights gruop have moved toward the Boulevard Shopping Center, across from the Galleria.

9:20 p.m. — FERGUSON — Police officers fire tear gas at protesters outside the Police Department after fireworks were thrown at officers and the crowd had been told they were an unlawful assembly. One officer suffered minor bursn from the fireworks, St. Louis County Police said.