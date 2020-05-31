LIVE: Police use tear gas on protesters in Ferguson after curfew ignored, fireworks thrown

Protesters have marched in various parts of St. Louis for four days as of Sunday. Here are updates from the region's protests:
9:20 p.m. — FERGUSON — Police officers fire tear gas at protesters outside the Police Department after fireworks were thrown at officers and the crowd had been told they were an unlawful assembly.
Tear gas now. pic.twitter.com/YGI9AYyffU— Joel Currier (@joelcurrier) June 1, 2020
9 p.m. — FERGUSON — Protesters are throwing fireworks near the Ferguson Police Department as the crowd is growing more raucous. Officers have been ordering protesters to disperse after rocks also were thrown at officers and protesters moved the fence barricade. More than an hour past the 8 p.m. curfew, St. Louis County police are calling it an "unlawful assembly" and announcing that to the crowd.
Fireworks thrown. #Ferguson #georgefloyd pic.twitter.com/Lltr3yDfbQ— Joel Currier (@joelcurrier) June 1, 2020
8:40 p.m. — RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Protesters are squaring off with police officers on Clayton Road outside the Galleria. The protesters backed up after several dispersal warnings. Protesters squaring off with police on Clayton Road outside the Galleria, police officers backed up protesters across the road after several dispersal warnings. Some of the officers are wearing shields and helmets.
8:20 p.m. — FERGUSON — A few dozen protesters passed the barricades outside the police department. Some officers have come out of the building wearing helmets and holding shields. On a nearby street corner, protesters have stacked water and milk, which is used to rinse tear gas from people's faces. St. Louis County Police said they were assisting Ferguson officers, who are giving verbal warnings to people in the crowd throwing things at officers.
They’re now shouting “I can’t breathe!” https://t.co/K0X3LWvLAD pic.twitter.com/DfO4ttre7V— Joel Currier (@joelcurrier) June 1, 2020
8:15 p.m. — RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Police are ordering demonstrators to disperse from Clayton Road in front of the St. Louis Galleria.
7:40 p.m. — RICHMOND HEIGHTS — All entrances to the St. Louis Galleria mall are barricaded and blocked off to vehicle traffic with a heavy police presencein the area.
Protesters squaring off with police on Clayton Road outside the Galleria, police officers backed up protesters across the road after several dispersal warnings. Protesters are here to protest police who shot killed Terry Tillman in 2019. pic.twitter.com/4yqmwtmUOu— David Carson (@PDPJ) June 1, 2020
7:15 p.m. — FERGUSON — A crowd of about 100 people are marching down Florissant Road, causing traffic to back up. Mayor James Knowles declared a state of emergency earlier Sunday, setting a curfew from 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Monday. The crowd is chanting "Don't shoot" and "George Floyd."
7:10 p.m. — RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Police officers in riot gear are patrolling the Police Department from a small band of protesters. No conflicts have erupted in the early evening.
6:30 p.m. — RICHMOND HEIGHTS - At least 50 protesters are gathered near the Richmond Heights Police Department and have begun to shut down Big Bend Boulevard. National Guard Humvees are on the scene, and police have ordered protesters to disperse. At least one fist fight broke out between a motorist and protesters in front of the police station. Some of the protesters invokved the name of Terry Tillman, the 23-year-old man who was shot and killed outside the Galleria by a Richmond Heights police officer on Aug. 31, 2019.
Protesters have also begun to gather peacefully near the Ferguson Police Department.
11:45 a.m. — Target has adjusted its list of stores that will temporarily close across the country, removing several. The stores in St. Louis that the company previously said would close will remain open, according to the list. Read more.
9 a.m. — Scattered volunteers were sweeping the sidewalks in Ferguson Sunday morning. Beauty World, at 110 South Florissant Road, appeared to be one of the hardest-hit businesses.
The business was looted, and a damaged sprinkler head flooded the storefront and basement.
Looters also hit the business during the unrest after the Darren Wilson grand jury decision in November 2014. The owner, Su Lee, repaired and restocked the store, reopening in February 2015 with the help of her insurance policy and donations. Read more.
4:50 a.m. — St. Louis County police said that seven officers were injured by rocks, bottles or fireworks. Three had to be taken to hospitals for treatment; their injuries were described as "non-life threatening."
At least 11 police and fire vehicles were damaged; one was shot at.
Officers made no arrests. Read more.
