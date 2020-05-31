LIVE: Police use tear gas on protesters in Ferguson after curfew ignored, fireworks thrown

Protesters have marched in various parts of St. Louis for four days as of Sunday. Here are updates from the region's protests:

9:20 p.m. — FERGUSON — Police officers fire tear gas at protesters outside the Police Department after fireworks were thrown at officers and the crowd had been told they were an unlawful assembly.

9 p.m. — FERGUSON — Protesters are throwing fireworks near the Ferguson Police Department as the crowd is growing more raucous. Officers have been ordering protesters to disperse after rocks also were thrown at officers and protesters moved the fence barricade. More than an hour past the 8 p.m. curfew, St. Louis County police are calling it an "unlawful assembly" and announcing that to the crowd.

8:40 p.m. — RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Protesters are squaring off with police officers on Clayton Road outside the Galleria. The protesters backed up after several dispersal warnings. Protesters squaring off with police on Clayton Road outside the Galleria, police officers backed up protesters across the road after several dispersal warnings. Some of the officers are wearing shields and helmets.