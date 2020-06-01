LIVE: Protesters return to downtown St. Louis, Ferguson as unrest continues across US

Protesters returned to the streets Monday afternoon and evening to protest the death one week earlier of George Floyd in Minneapolis, an African American man killed by police.

8:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Police tell protesters they have five minutes to disperse.

8:40 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Protesters begin throwing fireworks at police as a crowd gathers outside police headquarters.

8:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Though a large portion of the earlier protest crowd downtown left, some remain, and tensions are beginning to escalate. Police are in full riot gear as the crowd marches at 10th and Olive Streets.

8:10 p.m. — O'FALLON, Mo. — Police estimate that 1,500 to 2,000 people are at the protest in O'Fallon. Protests remain peaceful in Ferguson and O'Fallon.

7:30 p.m. — FERGUSON — As the protest in downtown St. Louis wraps up, about 150 people are in Ferguson for the third night in a row to protest. Police say six people were arrested in Ferguson Sunday night.