LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 1. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.

A planned series pitting the Cardinals against the Cubs in London has been canceled. The governor expects to withhold millions from the state budget. St. Charles County has reproted a fourth death from COVID-19.

These are Wednesday's developments.

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated 11:15 a.m., Wednesday, April 1

Missouri: 14 deaths, 1,327 known cases. The state health department reports 492 cases in St. Louis County. Local health officials report 103 cases in St. Charles County. The City of St. Louis Health Department said Tuesday there were 195 cases.

Illinois: 99 deaths, 5,994 confirmed cases. Cases include 43 in St. Clair County, 16 in Madison County and three in Monroe County.

National: At least 188,247 people across the country have test positive for COVID-19 New York Times database. At least 3,921 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 823,626 confirmed cases worldwide, and 40,598 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.