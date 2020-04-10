LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 10. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 a.m. April 10

Missouri: 77 deaths, 3,539 known cases. At least 67 people in the St. Louis region with COVID-19 have died. Local officials report 1,472 cases in St. Louis County and 514 in St. Louis. There were 317 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 528 deaths, 16,422 confirmed cases. Cases include 115 in St. Clair County, 99 in Madison County and 32 in Monroe County, according to local health departments.

National: At least 463,619 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The New York Times database. At least 16,695 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 1,521,252 cases worldwide, and 92,798 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.