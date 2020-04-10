LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 10. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
First responders across St. Louis are scrambling for masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment. The Missouri school year is over for thousands of children statewide. These are Friday's developments.
8:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Online happy hours. Online trivia games. Everyone's social lives are moving online right now, so columnist Aisha Sultan gave it what she admits was a not enthusiastic at first try. Read more.
8 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — In the coronavirus pandemic, ambulance crews scramble to calls, sometimes from patients with mild symptoms who use ambulance crews as substitutes for primary-care physicians. Some fire departments and ambulance districts in the region are short on protective equipment. In Black Jack, paramedics and EMTs ran low on medical gowns so instead wear rain ponchos when they respond to suspected COVID-19 cases. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — It’s been a rough few weeks for “Jimmy Ballgame,” who has been off his game because of significant health issues that include a bout with coronavirus. Read more.
5:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS —City officials, worried about piling on debt at the edge of a recession, refused on Thursday to approve the financing of the long-awaited expansion of the downtown convention center. Blame the coronavirus, which is wreaking havoc on the economy. Read more.
5:10 p.m. — Crown Candy Kitchen is closing all operations until further notice as of 3:30 p.m. Friday. Crown Candy paused restaurant operations at the end of March, but candy sales have continued. Read more.
4:45 p.m. — COLLINSVILLE — Several religious leaders in the East St. Louis region joined Thursday with the Illinois State Police to ask worshippers to stay home for Easter and Passover in light of the threat of the coronavirus and the state stay-at-home order. Read more.
3 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson ordered all classrooms in Missouri to remain closed through the end of the year Thursday. The announcement came as 77 people in the state have died because of the coronavirus as of Thursday. More than 3,500 have tested positive. Read more.
2:40 p.m — ST. LOUIS – Missouri reported its largest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths so far in the outbreak Thursday, with 19 new deaths reported in the state, as Illinois deaths connected to the virus topped 500. Missouri now reports 77 deaths connected to the virus, and 3,529 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the St. Louis region, including Illinois suburbs, at least 62 people with the disease have died. Read more.
1:20 p.m. — CLAYTON — The shoemaker Caleres notified the state that it is furloughing 368 people who work at its corporate headquarters. The company attributed the layoffs to "unforeseeable, dramatic changes caused by COVID-19." According to the notice, the layoffs are expected to be temporary, and took place between March 28 and March 29. Read more.
1 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Keep your car out of Tower Grove Park. Starting Friday, the St. Louis park is closing all its roads to vehicle traffic so the pedestrians will better be able to observe social distancing guidelines. Read more.
10:45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Downtown St. Louis landmarks and buildings will light up in blue on Thursday night to honor the health care workers and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
8:30 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri unemployment claims ticked down slightly last week to 91,000, a still-remarkable figure but below the 104,000 claims filed the last full week of March. Read more.
7:45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Washington University School of Medicine announced Thursday that it is launching a clinical trial to investigate the controversial drug chloroquine, among others, to treat the new coronavirus. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim landmark: More than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS REGION — Across the St. Louis metro area, the new coronavirus appears to be hitting black residents disproportionately hard, health officials said Wednesday as cases of the virus continued to surge across the region.In St. Louis, all twelve people killed by COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening were black, city Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — FLORISSANT — State and federal agencies are working to convert St. Louis-area hotels into overflow hospitals, as officials prepare for coronavirus cases to strain existing medical capacity. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Two Franklin County nursing home residents have died of complications of COVID-19, county officials confirmed Wednesday, as dozens more residential care facilities across Missouri reported outbreaks of the disease. Read more.
