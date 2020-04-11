LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 11. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 7 a.m. April 11

Missouri: 96 deaths, 3,799 known cases. At least 67 people in the St. Louis region with COVID-19 have died. Local officials report 1,482 cases in St. Louis County and 565 in St. Louis. There were 325 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 596 deaths, 17,887 confirmed cases. Cases include 115 in St. Clair County, 99 in Madison County and 43 in Monroe County, according to local health departments.

National: At least 496,636 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The New York Times database. At least 18,731 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 1,569,504 cases worldwide, and 95,269 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.