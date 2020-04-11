LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 11. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
At least three St. Louis area nursing homes have reported deaths from the coronavirus. You're wearing a mask, but make sure you're wearing it properly. The number of dead in Missouri nears 100. These are some of Saturday's early developments.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — So now you're supposed to wear a face mask. Bad news: You may not be wearing it correctly. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Five residents of a St. Louis nursing home have died of COVID-19 and dozens of others are sickened by the disease, a spokesman for the company confirmed Friday. Life Care Center of St. Louis is the third residential care facility in the St. Louis area to confirm deaths of COVID-19. Six residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles have died, and two residents of Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington have died. Read more.
6 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Cars began lining up hours before a food bank opened on Friday, putting care packages of food, toiletries and Easter candy into car trunks. "The need is overwhelming," said one organizer. Read more.
3:10 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Anticipating a surge in federal money, Gov. Mike Parson signed a massive spending plan on Friday designed to bolster the state's response to the new coronavirus outbreak. Read more.
2:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported 19 new deaths connected to the new coronavirus Friday, bringing the state's total to nearly 100, as Illinois deaths connected to the virus reached almost 600. Read more.
1 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis fielding the new-look XFL’s most popular team was not enough to stop the reimagined professional football league from shuttering due to the coronavirus pandemic. The global health crisis that cut short the end of the XFL season landed what could become a knockout blow Friday, when the XFL suspended operations and laid off most of its staff without public plans to return in 2021. Read more.
12 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Friday it has extended its suspension of all written and driving tests statewide for people seeking licenses. Read more.
11:10 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Secetary of State Jay Ashcroft is ready for staff to get back to work the old-fashioned way: at the office. Ashcroft’s chief of staff Trish Vincent said in a staff memo said Thursday that employees who have offices “should return to work” on Monday “unless otherwise directed by the Director of your Division.” Read more.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man involved in a car accident is facing charges of making a terrorist threat and drunken driving after police say he claimed to have the coronavirus. Gary D. Turner, 39, of the 4400 block of Peck Street, was charged April 3 with a felony count of making a terrorist threat and a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. Read more.
8:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Online happy hours. Online trivia games. Everyone's social lives are moving online right now, so columnist Aisha Sultan gave it what she admits was a not enthusiastic at first try. Read more.
8 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — In the coronavirus pandemic, ambulance crews scramble to calls, sometimes from patients with mild symptoms who use ambulance crews as substitutes for primary-care physicians. Some fire departments and ambulance districts in the region are short on protective equipment. In Black Jack, paramedics and EMTs ran low on medical gowns so instead wear rain ponchos when they respond to suspected COVID-19 cases. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — It’s been a rough few weeks for “Jimmy Ballgame,” who has been off his game because of significant health issues that include a bout with coronavirus. Read more.
5:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS —City officials, worried about piling on debt at the edge of a recession, refused on Thursday to approve the financing of the long-awaited expansion of the downtown convention center. Blame the coronavirus, which is wreaking havoc on the economy. Read more.
