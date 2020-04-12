LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 12. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 9:30 a.m., April 12

Missouri: 109 deaths, 4,024 known cases. At least 67 people in the St. Louis region with COVID-19 have died. Local officials report 1,524 cases in St. Louis County and 645 in St. Louis. There were 350 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 677 deaths, 19,180 confirmed cases. Cases include 173 in St. Clair County, 103 in Madison County and 43 in Monroe County, according to local health departments.

National: At least 530,026 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The New York Times database. At least 20,614 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 1,696,588 cases worldwide, and 105,952 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.