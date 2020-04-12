LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 12. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Christians around the world and in the area celebrated Easter without actually going to church or having a family get-together.
These are some of Sunday's developments.
7 a.m. — MARYLAND HEIGHTS — As the Rev. Bob Evans celebrates Easter Sunday Mass, he’ll look out over a church full of familiar faces, though there’ll be next to no one there. In response to social distancing orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, over the last few weeks Evans, pastor at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Maryland Heights, printed out and filled his church with more than 400 photos of members of his now-absent congregation. Read more.
8:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An employee of a Pattonville School District elementary school died Saturday of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the district superintendent said. Read more.
7:40 p.m. — Schnucks, which has been limiting the number of customers in some stores to avoid crowds in an era of social distancing, has introduced an online way of checking to see whether there will be a wait. Read more.
3:45 p.m. — BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A resident of the St. Louis Veterans Home who was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 has died, the Missouri Veterans Commission said Saturday. Read more.
3 p.m. — EAST ST. LOUIS — A new COVID-19 test site is set to open here, said Illinois state Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Cahokia, and state Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis. That will give the Metro East three testing sites. Read more.
2:30 p.m. — CHICAGO — Illinois officials on Saturday reported 1,293 new cases and 81 new deaths, for a total of 19,180 reported cases and 677 deaths.
2 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Health officials on Saturday said that Missouri now has 4,024 reported cases of COVID-19 and 109 deaths, up 225 cases and 13 deaths from Friday. In St. Louis County, officials reported 29 new cases and nine new deaths, for a total of 1,524 cases and 42 deaths.
11:10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — It was something to celebrate at St. Louis Children's Hospital as its first juvenile COVID-19 case was released from the hospital. Read more.
10:45 a.m. — FRANKLIN COUNTY — Franklin County has reported an additional 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 71 with three deaths, according to Tim Brinker, the county's presiding commissioner. Read more.
10:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — As unemployment claims surge and profits plummet, some companies are retooling to battle the pandemic. Instead of making school uniforms, it’s cloth masks. Insect repellent changes to hand sanitizer. Leather shoes go to face masks. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Dr. Alexander Garza just wrapped up his first week as the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. A few months before the coronavirus hit, Garza wrote in an article that a pandemic would be similar to a different type of epidemic: gun violence. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — So now you're supposed to wear a face mask. Bad news: You may not be wearing it correctly. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Five residents of a St. Louis nursing home have died of COVID-19 and dozens of others are sickened by the disease, a spokesman for the company confirmed Friday. Life Care Center of St. Louis is the third residential care facility in the St. Louis area to confirm deaths of COVID-19. Six residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles have died, and two residents of Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington have died. Read more.
