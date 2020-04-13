LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 13. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Selling homes has moved online as the market has slowed. Doctors and hospital officials have turned to engineers and mechanics for help in making ventilators. These are some of Monday's developments.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — In late March, amid growing uncertainty about the coronavirus spreading, doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital were concerned about the possibility of running out of ventilators, machines that force enriched air into the lungs so people can breathe. Doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the Washington University School of Medicine wanted to explore more immediate options to meet the local surge of COVID-19 patients. And they wanted options that didn’t rely on the overburdened supply chain. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Most traditional open houses are canceled amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders and social-distancing recommendations. Some owners are holding off on selling their homes, unemployment is soaring and the housing market appears headed for a shaky period.. Read more.
8 p.m. — Two more people died in the city of St. Louis from the coronavirus. Read more.
7 p.m. — Six people at a Festus long-term care facility have tested positive for the virus. Read more.
2 p.m. — Missouri reached 4,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Public officials locally and nationally have discouraged residents from gathering for Easter. Read more.
7 a.m. — MARYLAND HEIGHTS — As the Rev. Bob Evans celebrates Easter Sunday Mass, he’ll look out over a church full of familiar faces, though there’ll be next to no one there. In response to social distancing orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, over the last few weeks Evans, pastor at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Maryland Heights, printed out and filled his church with more than 400 photos of members of his now-absent congregation. Read more.
