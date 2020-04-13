LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 13. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 a.m. April 13

Missouri: 110 deaths, 4,160 known cases. At least 67 people in the St. Louis region with COVID-19 have died. Local officials report 1,618 cases in St. Louis County and 645 in St. Louis. There were 350 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 720 deaths, 20,852 confirmed cases. Cases include 189 in St. Clair County, 110 in Madison County and 46 in Monroe County, according to local health departments.

National: At least 5455,371 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The New York Times database. At least 22,056 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 1,739,007 cases worldwide, and 108,432 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.