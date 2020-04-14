LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 14. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 a.m. April 14

Missouri: 114 deaths, 4,388 known cases. At least 69 people in the St. Louis region with COVID-19 have died. Local officials report 1,687 cases in St. Louis County and 698 in St. Louis. There were 383 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 794 deaths, 22,025 confirmed cases. Cases include 202 in St. Clair County, 115 in Madison County and 46 in Monroe County, according to local health departments.

National: At least 580,878 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The New York Times database. At least 23,607 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 1,812,734 cases worldwide, and 113,675 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.