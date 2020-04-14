LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 14. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Some St. Louis area small businesses are hesitant to spend federal aid until the forgiveness options are spelled out. Farmers face a perfect storm from the coronavirus costing agriculture billions. A temporary morgue is being built to house virus victims in St. Louis County. These are some of Tuesday's developments.
8:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — In a first for the Missouri Supreme Court, lawyers arguing for and against a St. Louis man’s motion for a new trial in a 1994 murder will give arguments remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
6 a..m. — ST. LOUIS — Some small businesses arond St. Louis don't plan to touch federal Paycheck Protection Progrma money until the U.S. Small Business Administration clarifies how the loan forgiveness Congress promised actually works. So far, it's unclear. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Meatpacking plants have closed. Milk prices have cratered. Supply chain disruptions have led to a “perfect storm” beating on U.S. farmers. Altogether, the new coronavirus outbreak could lead to $20 billion in U.S. agriculture losses this year, according to a study released on Monday. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — A coronavirus survivor, Walter Lamkin, recovered from a mild case of COVID-19, which doctors say likely gives him at least a year of immunity against the disease. So he donated plasma with hopes of helping others recover from the virus. Read more.
3:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Missouri state health officials reported four new coronavirus deaths Monday for a total of 114, as Illinois' death toll from the disease neared 800. Read more.
3:10 p.m. — ST. CHARLES — The Fourth of July Parade and Riverfest celebration here have been been canceled over the coronavirus pandemic concerns. Read more.
2:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County is building a temporary morgue to store bodies of people who have died from COVID-19 infections, the Post-Dispatch has learned. The complex is under construction in Earth City, the unincorporated community along Interstate 70 across the Missouri River from St. Charles. Read more.
1 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Major U.S. insurers are offering credit to auto and motorcycle policyholders following a decline in driving, as most Americans stay at home under widespread orders to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Read more.
12:35 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — A 1977 graduate of the St. Louis University School of Medicine and his wife have given the university $750,000 to the school's Center for Vaccine Development.Read more.
12:25 p.m. — A prison employee in Missouri has tested positive for the coronavirus. The worker, who is in quarantine, last was in at the Southeast Correctional Center on April 7. Read more.
11:15 a.m. — LAKE OF THE OZARKS — The new coronavirus could snuff out "Party Cove," the Lake of the Ozarks party spot once described in this newspaper as "that giant Petri dish of debauchery." Read more.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Monday that a stay-at-home order was likely to remain in force until at least May, and said the ability to test more people was an important step toward restarting the local economy. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said she also thought the order would be extended. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Face masks for medical workers are in short supply in the United States, but a ban on exporting them would make it even worse. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — In late March, amid growing uncertainty about the coronavirus spreading, doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital were concerned about the possibility of running out of ventilators, machines that force enriched air into the lungs so people can breathe. Doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the Washington University School of Medicine wanted to explore more immediate options to meet the local surge of COVID-19 patients. And they wanted options that didn’t rely on the overburdened supply chain. Read more.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.