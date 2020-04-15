LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 15. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Small businesses in St. Louis have no idea when they'll receive federal disaster loans. Retail sales plummet by a record amount in March. Missouri state lawmakers don't agree on returning to Jefferson City later this month. These are Wednesday's developments.
8:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — From postponed weddings to family separations, to work-from-home to no work at all, the Missouri Historial Society is collecting stories from St. Louis area residents about life during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
7:45 a.m. — WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales plummeted 8.7% in March, a record drop as the viral outbreak closed down thousands of stores and shoppers stayed home. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans program has been crushed by demand. Companies say they have no idea when they’ll see any money, or how much. Meanwhile, the new Paycheck Protection Program, just created by Congress last month, is finally sending out cash. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — St. Louis County officials and medical professionals gathered virtually Tuesday night to discuss how the county can address disproportionate concentrations of COVID-19. Municipalities across the St. Louis region, as well as the country, report that coronavirus is disproportionately affecting black residents. Read more.
4 p.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is asking the County Council to approve at its regular meeting Tuesday an emergency $7 million purchase for the county health department to aid the county’s response to the new coronavirus. Read more.
4:30 p.m. — COLUMBIA — Top leaders at the four University of Missouri campuses will take 10% pay cuts from May through July in response to financial stress from the coronavirus pandemic. The university is trying to trim its budget by 15%, according to an email sent to faculty and staff. Read more.
3:40 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — A candidate for governor in Missouri says incumbent Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order violates the U.S. Constitution. Read more.
3 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — In a move that’s drawing criticism, Missouri lawmakers are poised to return to the Capitol to resume their spring legislative session on April 27. The pending return raised red flags among Democratic leaders. Read more.
2:45 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Should voters sheltering in place because of the novel coronavirus be allowed to cast absentee ballots? Officials in St. Louis County and other Missouri counties say yes, they should — and the state can interpret current election laws to allow this. But Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, told the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday that the decision isn’t in his hands. It’s up to the courts or the Legislature, he said. Read more.
2:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — At least 112 people in the St. Louis region with the new coronavirus have died, as cases of the virus since the beginning of the outbreak topped 4,600 in Missouri and 23,000 in Illinois. Read more.
2 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — In Shannon County, where the Current and Jacks Fork rivers cut through rugged Ozark hills, officials have a message for most would-be visitors: Please stay away. The Shannon County Commission and the county health center enacted an order last week saying “nonresidents are prohibited from entering Shannon County except” if they are visiting on essential business. Read more.
1 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Universal testing for COVID-19 would be the best way to get the U.S. economy back up and running, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said Tuesday. He said that after coronavirus infection numbers start to drop, but without a vaccine available, the nation's goal should be to get healthy workers back on the job while keeping the public safe. Read more.
12:30 p.m. — FRONTENAC — The Hilton St. Louis Frontenac is furloughing 128 employees, according to a notice filed with the state. With travel grinding to a halt, the hotel industry has been hit particularly hard. Read more.
11 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — The state of Missouri has begun issuing $600 payments to more than 115,000 unemployed workers using funds approved as part of the federal stimulus package aimed at bolstering the economy left reeling by the coronavirus. Read more.
10:40 a.m. — COLUMBIA — Leaders of the University of Missouri System are considering layoffs, unpaid leave and other ways to contain costs due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Tuesday. Read more.
8:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — In a first for the Missouri Supreme Court, lawyers arguing for and against a St. Louis man’s motion for a new trial in a 1994 murder will give arguments remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Some small businesses arond St. Louis don't plan to touch federal Paycheck Protection Program money until the U.S. Small Business Administration clarifies how the loan forgiveness Congress promised actually works. So far, it's unclear. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Meatpacking plants have closed. Milk prices have cratered. Supply chain disruptions have led to a “perfect storm” beating on U.S. farmers. Altogether, the new coronavirus outbreak could lead to $20 billion in U.S. agriculture losses this year, according to a study released on Monday. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — A coronavirus survivor, Walter Lamkin, recovered from a mild case of COVID-19, which doctors say likely gives him at least a year of immunity against the disease. So he donated plasma with hopes of helping others recover from the virus. Read more.
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.