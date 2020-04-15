LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 15. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 9:30 a.m. April 15

Missouri: 133 deaths, 4,686 known cases. At least 110 people in the St. Louis region with COVID-19 have died. Local officials report 1,896 cases in St. Louis County and 706 in St. Louis. There were 398 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 868 deaths, 23,247 confirmed cases. Cases include 220 in St. Clair County, 128 in Madison County and 47 in Monroe County, according to local health departments.

National: At least 606,800 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The New York Times database. At least 25,922 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 1,914,916 cases worldwide, and 123,010 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.