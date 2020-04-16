LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 16. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Doctor on St. Louis front-line warns against wasting all the effort. Gold's Gyms across St. Louis won't reopen after pandemic. Jobless numbers keep soaring. Restaurants in St. Louis say the loan programs don't fit their reality. These are Thursday's developments.
8:45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Restaurant owners across St. Louis say the rules of the Paycheck Protection Program, the small-business section of a $2.2 trillion relief bill passed last month by Congress, are a poor fit for the reality facing their industry right now. Read more.
7:35 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — All 10 Gold's Gyms in the St. Louis area are closed for good. The company said it has decided to close 30 of them overall, after reassessing the viability of them during the pandemic shutdown. Read more.
7:30 a.m — WASHINGTON — The wave of layoffs that has engulfed the U.S. economy since the coronavirus struck forced another 5.2 million people to seek unemployment benefits last week. That makes 22 million who have sought benefits in the past month, meaning one in seven workers have lost their jobs in that time. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The medical community across St. Louis expected a war zone, but acknowledge that by the time the virus arrived in full force, it had some advantages. One of those doctors now is uring that the effort is not wasted. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — BALLWIN — A nurse who worked at the Meramec Bluffs senior living community has died after testing positive for the new coronavirus. Read more.
4:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region succeeded in "bending the curve" away from a worst-case scenario, but needs to continue social distancing and sheltering in place for at least a month, the head of the regional pandemic task force said on Wednesday. Read more.
3:20 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — While the rate of new coronavirus cases was beginning to slow in areas of Illinois and Missouri Wednesday, the death toll from the pandemic continued to rise Wednesday reaching 147 in Missouri and 948 lives lost in Illinois. Read more.
3 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he’s talking with his counterparts in other states about charting course for recovery from the pandemic. Read more.
2 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri will start processing unemployment claims from gig and self-employed workers hit by the economic downturn as soon as next week, the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said in a Wednesday news release. Read more.
Noon — ST. LOUIS — A north city health center that was performing tests for the new coronavirus closed Wednesday after an employee tested positive for the virus. Read more.
11 a.m. – BRANSON — The people who help make the amusement parks and water parks run are out of work for now. The operator of the Silver Dollar City theme park and other Branson-area attractions said Tuesday that they were furloughing 257 employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
10:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Lifting stay-at-home restrictions too soon would hurt efforts to quash the pandemic, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday, and details on extending the order will probably be coming later this week. Read more.
9:45 a.m.— ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A North County Police Cooperative officer has been hospitalized with COVID-19, the department announced Wednesday. The police cooperative, which patrols seven small municipalities in north St. Louis County, issued a statement that the department has followed safety protocols since the diagnosis to protect fellow officers and the community.Read more.
8:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — From postponed weddings to family separations, to work-from-home to no work at all, the Missouri Historical Society is collecting stories from St. Louis area residents about life during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
7:45 a.m. — WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales plummeted 8.7% in March, a record drop as the viral outbreak closed down thousands of stores and shoppers stayed home. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans program has been crushed by demand. Companies say they have no idea when they’ll see any money, or how much. Meanwhile, the new Paycheck Protection Program, just created by Congress last month, is finally sending out cash. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — St. Louis County officials and medical professionals gathered virtually Tuesday night to discuss how the county can address disproportionate concentrations of COVID-19. Municipalities across the St. Louis region, as well as the country, report that coronavirus is disproportionately affecting black residents. Read more.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.