LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 16. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 9:35 a.m. April 16

Missouri: 147 deaths, 4,895 known cases. At least 131 people in the St. Louis region with COVID-19 have died. Local officials report 1,978 cases in St. Louis County and 723 in St. Louis. There were 412 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 948 deaths, 24,593 confirmed cases. Cases include 225 in St. Clair County, 135 in Madison County and 49 in Monroe County, according to local health departments.

National: At least 636,917 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The New York Times database. At least 28,586 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 1,954,724 cases worldwide, and 126,213 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.