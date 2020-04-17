LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 17. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
A program to bring back former nurses is being accelerated to meet the need in St. Louis. A vigil honors a former police officer and pastor who died of coronavirus complications. Stay-at-home orders are extended into May for St. Louis, St. Louis County and the whole state of Missouri.These are Friday's developments.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — SSM Health and St. Louis University, in response to the new coronavirus pandemic, are accelerating a program that brings former nurses back into hospitals. The program typically takes four weeks, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been condensed to just two. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS —Mourners prayed, honked their car horns and sent blue balloons skyward Thursday night as they remembered former police officer and pastor Carl Smith Sr., who died of coronavirus complications. Smith was remembered as a man who could make gang members bent on killing each other sit down and shake hands instead. Read more.
4:25 p.m. — CHICAGO – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday said that his state was increasing testing capacity for the new coronavirus and expanding residents’ access to tests. Read more.
3:50 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Missouri cases of COVID-19 topped 5,100 Thursday, as Illinois officials announced 125 new deaths connected to the coronavirus, the most in a single day since the start of the outbreak. Read more.
3:40 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri is poised to ramp up testing of workers and residents at state-run facilities, whether or not they show signs of having COVID-19. Read more.
3:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The show will not go on for Circus Flora, which announced Thursday it was postponing its 2020 season to 2021. Read more.
3 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — The statewide stay-at-home order was extended until May 3 as Gov. Mike Parson said the state is making plans to reopen. Read more.
2:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis police officers who have been hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19 will get support from the nonprofit Backstoppers, the organization announced Thursday. Read more.
1 p.m. — ST. LOUIS REGION – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Thursday he will extend the countywide stay-at-home order indefinitely. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson also said she would be extending the order in the city. Read more.
8:45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Restaurant owners across St. Louis say the rules of the Paycheck Protection Program, the small-business section of a $2.2 trillion relief bill passed last month by Congress, are a poor fit for the reality facing their industry right now. Read more.
7:35 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — All 10 Gold's Gyms in the St. Louis area are closed for good. The company said it has decided to close 30 of them overall, after reassessing the viability of them during the pandemic shutdown. Read more.
7:30 a.m — WASHINGTON — The wave of layoffs that has engulfed the U.S. economy since the coronavirus struck forced another 5.2 million people to seek unemployment benefits last week. That makes 22 million who have sought benefits in the past month, meaning one in seven workers have lost their jobs in that time. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The medical community across St. Louis expected a war zone, but acknowledge that by the time the virus arrived in full force, it had some advantages. One of those doctors now is uring that the effort is not wasted. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — BALLWIN — A nurse who worked at the Meramec Bluffs senior living community has died after testing positive for the new coronavirus. Read more.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.