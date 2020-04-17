LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 17. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 7:30 a.m. April 17

Missouri: 152 deaths, 5,111 known cases. At least 131 people in the St. Louis region with COVID-19 have died. Local officials report 1,978 cases in St. Louis County and 743 in St. Louis. There were 426 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 1,072 deaths, 25,733 confirmed cases. Cases include 239 in St. Clair County, 151 in Madison County and 50 in Monroe County, according to local health departments.

National: At least 671,425 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to John Hopkins University. At least 33,286 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 2,034,802 cases worldwide, and 135,163 confirmed deaths, according to the Worlld Health Organization.