LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 18. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
A warehouse turned morgue could hold up to 1,300 bodies in the St. Louis region. Cases of coronavirus in St. Louis County climb above 2,000. These are Saturday's developments.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County reported Saturday morning that seven more people had died of COVID-19, bringing the latest total of deaths to 77. The county reported a total of 2,149 cases, 59 more cases than last reported Friday. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Food pantries across the St. Louis area are struggling in all ways: Huge demand, not enough workers and not enough food to help the thousands of newly and unexpectedly unemployed who have few options about where to turn. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — EARTH CITY — A warehouse transformed into a morgue that in a worst-case scenario could hold 1,300 bodies, all of them tagged with bar odes and stored side-by-side on metal shelves in temperatures between 34 and 38 degrees. This is the "Dignified Transfer Center," also known as a "surge morgue." It’s the St. Louis area’s temporary plan for storing dead bodies if their numbers overwhelm hospitals, morgues and funeral homes. The limited space in those facilities is already running out, as many families are postponing funerals until friends and loved ones can safely travel and come together for a final goodbye. Read more.
3:00 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — At least 153 people with COVID-19 in the St. Louis metro area had died by Friday afternoon, as Illinois reported its largest single-day spike in new cases of the coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.
Illinois officials announced 1,842 additional COVID-19 cases Friday for a total of 27,575 in the state, including 1,134 deaths.
Missouri added 172 new confirmed cases and 13 additional deaths Friday, bringing the state's total to 5,283 cases and 165 deaths. Read more here.
2:30 p.m. — CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday said that schools would stay closed through the end of the school year, with teaching continuing online. Read more.
10:20 a.m. — UNIVERSITY CITY — Thirteeen full-time employees of the city will be furloughed or laid off as tax revenues plummet. Officials said all areas except public safety and sanitation will lose workers. Read more.
9:45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden is moving its planned Origamiinthegarden exhibit to 2021 because of concerns about the coronavirus, the garden announced Friday. It was supposed to open this month. Read more.
9 a.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Friday he has hired retired Centene executive Cindy Brinkley as a senior adviser to lead the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
8 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Parents across the region and the country are in a tough spot: paying for day care they can't use. Providers have fixed costs despite plunging attendance, and many contracts mandate that parents keep paying to keep a spot.But it's become financially impossible for those who have lost their jobs. Read more
7 a.m. — COLLINSVILLE — Fairmount Park wants to salvage what it can of the early part of its horse-racing season by returning to races without spectators. But it needs the governor's permission to do so. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — SSM Health and St. Louis University, in response to the new coronavirus pandemic, are accelerating a program that brings former nurses back into hospitals. The program typically takes four weeks, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been condensed to just two. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS —Mourners prayed, honked their car horns and sent blue balloons skyward Thursday night as they remembered former police officer and pastor Carl Smith Sr., who died of coronavirus complications. Smith was remembered as a man who could make gang members bent on killing each other sit down and shake hands instead. Read more.
