LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 18. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 10 a.m. April 18

Missouri: 152 deaths, 5,111 known cases. At least 153 people in the St. Louis region with COVID-19 have died. Local officials report 2,149 cases in St. Louis County and 766 in St. Louis. There were 439 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 1,134 deaths, 27,575 confirmed cases. Cases include 258 in St. Clair County, 161 in Madison County and 54 in Monroe County, according to local health departments.

National: At least 706,830 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to John Hopkins University. At least 37,086 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 2,160,207 cases worldwide, and 146,088 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.