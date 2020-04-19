LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 19. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
These are Sunday's developments.
11:15 a.m. — A caravan that included St. Louis Blues mascot Louie and St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird stopped by Barnes-Jewish Hospital and a local Schnucks to cheer essential workers. The fun was part of an effort to get St. Louisans to make some noise at 7 p.m. nightly to honor the workers. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — People are being urged to stay home to avoid catching or spreading the potentially deadly coronavirus. But what happens when home isn’t a safe place? When school, work or other activities that offered respite no longer are available?
The pandemic has brought on added layers of financial stress, increased alcohol consumption, children underfoot and a spike in gun sales that can also increase the likelihood of violence in abusive relationships, advocates say. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — Sports columnist Ben Frederickson writes: We don’t know when sports events in front of crowds will return, but I know what should happen when they do. When the crowds come back, we should send our nurses and doctors and first responders out to the Busch Stadium baselines and let cheers rain down upon them. Read more.
4:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS AND ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Three new drive-through COVID-19 testing stations will be set up in St. Louis city and county next week, Affinia Healthcare announced Saturday. Read more.
2:30 p.m. — ILLINOIS— Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reported on Saturday 125 additional deaths from COVID-19, the largest single increase so far, bringing the state's total to 1,259 dead. Meanwhile, Belleville Township High School District 201 announced that one if its bus drivers, Frank Massey, died from complications of COVID-19. Read more.
1 p.m. — KIRKWOOD — Shoppers and sellers all wore masks and people kept their distance as the Kirkwood farmers market opened on Saturday. Read more.
12:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Ticketmaster, which had been under fire for revising its refund policy during the COVID-19 pandemic when some fans most needed those refunds, is now assuring the public it “intends to honor our longstanding practice of allowing refunds on canceled or postponed shows.” The note also predicts many more events will be impacted in the weeks and months to come. Read more
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County reported Saturday morning that seven more people had died of COVID-19, bringing the latest total of deaths to 77. The county reported a total of 2,149 cases, 59 more cases than last reported Friday. Read more
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Food pantries across the St. Louis area are struggling in all ways: Huge demand, not enough workers and not enough food to help the thousands of newly and unexpectedly unemployed who have few options about where to turn. Read more
OVERNIGHT — EARTH CITY — A warehouse transformed into a morgue that in a worst-case scenario could hold 1,300 bodies, all of them tagged with bar odes and stored side-by-side on metal shelves in temperatures between 34 and 38 degrees. This is the "Dignified Transfer Center," also known as a "surge morgue." It’s the St. Louis area’s temporary plan for storing dead bodies if their numbers overwhelm hospitals, morgues and funeral homes. The limited space in those facilities is already running out, as many families are postponing funerals until friends and loved ones can safely travel and come together for a final goodbye. Read more
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.