LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 19. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated 10:30 a.m., April 19

Missouri: 175 deaths, 5,517 known cases. At least 153 people in the St. Louis region with COVID-19 have died. Local officials report 2,235 cases in St. Louis County and 810 in St. Louis. There were 443 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 1,259 deaths, 29,160 confirmed cases. Cases include 265 in St. Clair County, 169 in Madison County and 52 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 728,094 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The New York Times database. At least 34,726 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 2,241,359 cases worldwide, and 152,551 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.