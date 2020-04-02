LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 2. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
The coronavirus is hitting all corners and all ages of St. Louis. Former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds tested positive for the coronavirus. A record-setting 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus. Read more.
7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after being ill last week. Read more.
•These are Wednesday's developments.
8 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — City officials on Wednesday released new data showing the indiscriminate spread of the coronavirus in St. Louis as infections struck all age groups and hit virtually every corner of the city. Read more.
5:25 p.m. — ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Two nursing home residents have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, county officials confirmed Wednesday. Read more.
3:30 p.m. — CLAYTON — Police officers in Clayton are being split in two, with half of them moving to a middle school. Police officials are trying to prevent an entire squad, or more, from being quarantined if one officer tests positive for the coronavirus. Read more.
3:15 p.m. — About 80 workers of Robinson Construction in Bloomfield have been laid off because of the coronavirus. The company said that the employees work at a facility of Nestle Purina Pet Care, just outside of Bloomfield. Read more.
3 p.m. — HILLSBORO — Volunteers packed boxes with food, personal items and cleaning supplies for Hillsboro area residents who have lost their jobs or had their hours cut because of the coronavirus crisis. See more.
2:45 p.m. — In Illinois, cases reached 6,980 Wednesday, including 141 deaths. That's 2.7 times the cases reported one week earlier. Read more.
2:20 p.m. — Missouri cases of COVID-19 rose to 1,581 Wednesday, including 18 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. More than half of the state's cases are from the St. Louis region. Read more.
2:15 p.m. — A boost in internet use caused by people trying to work or keep up with schoolwork from home amid the coronavirus outbreak cut broadband speeds in St. Louis by 19% from March 22 to 28, a broadband information website said. Read more.
2 p.m. — ST. CHARLES COUNTY — An employee at the county's Pet Adoption Center is hospitalized with COVID-19. The employee last worked at the center on March 20. Read more.
1:50 p.m.— CLAYTON —A man in his 50s was reported Wednesday as the fifth person to die of COVID-19 in St. Louis County, officials said. Read more.
1 p.m. — The Missouri Supreme Court extended its statewide suspension of most in-person proceedings in state courtrooms through May 1 to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Read more.
12 p.m — Selling cars during a pandemic is not easy when people aren't setting foot outside their houses, much less heading to a showroom. Car dealers are adapting with home test drives and video walkarounds. Read more.
11:30 a.m. — Justin Bieber’s July 13 concert at Enterprise Center has been postponed. The show is expected to be rescheduled and fans are asked to hold onto their tickets. Read more.
11 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appears poised to freeze nearly $176 million in planned spending as a result of the coronavirus-caused economic downturn. Higher ed could take a major hit. Read more.
10:45 a.m. — The Cardinals series against the Cubs in London has been canceled, Major League Baseball announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning. Read more.
10:20 a.m. — ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A fourth person has died from COVID-19 in St. Charles County, marking at least the 11th death from the disease in the St. Louis area. Read more.
9:55 a.m. —ST. PETERS — An employee at the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center is hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a county spokeswoman. Read more.
7:35 a.m. — CRAWFORD COUNTY — Police have arrested a man who authorities say coughed on customers and wrote COVID on a cooler door in the town of Cuba, Missouri. Read more.
