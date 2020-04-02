LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 2. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.

The coronavirus is hitting all corners and all ages of St. Louis. Former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds tested positive for the coronavirus. A record-setting 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus. Read more.

7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after being ill last week. Read more.

•These are Wednesday's developments.

8 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — City officials on Wednesday released new data showing the indiscriminate spread of the coronavirus in St. Louis as infections struck all age groups and hit virtually every corner of the city. Read more.