LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 20. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
The St. Louis area could lose more jobs this spring than it did in more than a year during the Great Recession. The number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 64 at the Festus Manor Care Center. These are some of Monday's developments.
6:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — If you remember how painful the Great Recession was in 2008 and 2009, try to imagine all those job losses crammed into just a few months. That's what the COVID-19 recession is likely to look like in St. Louis. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — FESTUS — There are 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Festus Manor Care Center, Jefferson County health officials said Sunday. Last week, officials reported six cases at the facility. The newly reported numbers were released after all residents and staff in the building were tested, officials said. Read more.
3:20 p.m. — Illinois state health officials announced Sunday that the state crested 30,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.
In Missouri, 5,667 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus as of Sunday afternoon. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the state has now reached 156. Read more.
11:15 a.m. — A caravan that included St. Louis Blues mascot Louie and St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird stopped by Barnes-Jewish Hospital and a local Schnucks to cheer essential workers. The fun was part of an effort to get St. Louisans to make some noise at 7 p.m. nightly to honor the workers. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — People are being urged to stay home to avoid catching or spreading the potentially deadly coronavirus. But what happens when home isn’t a safe place? When school, work or other activities that offered respite no longer are available?
The pandemic has brought on added layers of financial stress, increased alcohol consumption, children underfoot and a spike in gun sales that can also increase the likelihood of violence in abusive relationships, advocates say. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — Sports columnist Ben Frederickson writes: We don’t know when sports events in front of crowds will return, but I know what should happen when they do. When the crowds come back, we should send our nurses and doctors and first responders out to the Busch Stadium baselines and let cheers rain down upon them. Read more.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
