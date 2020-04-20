LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 20. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated 9 a.m. April 20

Missouri: 176 deaths, 5,667 known cases. At least 153 people in the St. Louis region with COVID-19 have died. Local officials report 2,288 cases in St. Louis County and 857 in St. Louis. There were 458 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 1,290 deaths, 30,357 confirmed cases. Cases include 271 in St. Clair County, 180 in Madison County and 53 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 760,245 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to John Hopkins University. At least 40,690 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 2,285,210 cases worldwide, and 155,124 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.