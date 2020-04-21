LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 21. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated 9:30 a.m. April 21

Missouri: 177 deaths, 5,807 known cases. At least 178 people in the St. Louis region with COVID-19 have died. Local officials report 2,349 cases in St. Louis County and 857 in St. Louis. There were 458 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 1,349 deaths, 31,508 confirmed cases. Cases include 276 in St. Clair County, 184 in Madison County and 54 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 788,110 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 42,374 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 2,397,216 cases worldwide, and 162,956 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.