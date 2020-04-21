LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 21. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Nursing homes in Missouri that had made their own calls about how to report cases of the coronavirus now face federal guidelines. St. Louis County government seems split on who gets to decide how to spend millions in federal pandemic aid. Pridefest gets moved to August. These are some of Tuesday's developments.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis PrideFest will be postponed to Aug. 15-16 due to concerns over the coronavirus, organizers announced Monday night. Read more.
6 a.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wants the council to let the county spend more than $170 million in federal aid without a requirement to come back to the council. The spending would be tracked and posted online. But the Republicans on the council have expressed doubts. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Missouri and local officials have largely left it up to nursing homes to choose how to report COVID-19 cases. More than a dozen St. Louis-area residential care facilities have publicly confirmed dozens of COVID-19 cases among residents and employees. Four homes have accounted for a total of 27 deaths, including 12 at Frontier. Across Missouri, 99 state-licensed residential care facilities have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the Department for Health and Senior Services. But now the federal government has intervened. Read more.
4:45 p.m. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday said the state will expand testing for the coronavirus in Illinois nursing homes, veterans' homes and other long-term care facilities to try and curtail the spread of COVID-19. Read more.
4:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — As Missouri topped 5,800 cases of COVID-19 and Illinois reported more than 31,500 infections Monday, at least 178 people in the St. Louis area with the coronavirus have died. Read more.
4:25 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a state appeals court panel on Monday ordered a one-month delay to June 23 of a special election to fill two vacancies on the Board of Aldermen. Read more.
3:45 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he would withhold $47 million in spending from the state budget as unemployment rises and tax revenues suffer. Read more.
3:45 p.m. — SHREWSBURY — Nine retired priests living at the Regina Cleri retirement home in St. Louis County have tested positive for COVID-19, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Monday. Read more.
2:45 p.m. — BRIDGETON — About 60 vehicles parked alongside Interstate 70 between St. Louis and Kansas City for one hour on Monday to bring attention to tenants struggling to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said. Read more.
2:45 p.m. — COLUMBIA, Mo. — The company that Gov. Mike Parson on Friday said cheated taxpayers by refusing to refund $9 million advanced to secure a supply of protective masks was created March 20 by a partner in a politically connected St. Louis law firm. Read more.
2 p.m. — TROY, Mo. — Two inmates and one staffer at the Lincoln County jail have tested positive for the new coronavirus, a sheriff's official said Monday. And they said they don't know how the virus got inside the jail. Read more.
11:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Washington University employees received a letter Monday morning, alerting them of cost-cutting measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter says the university expects to furlough about 1,300 employees for 90-day periods, unpaid. Read more.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Avis Budget Car Rental has furloughed or laid off 163 employees due to lost business from the spread of the coronavirus. Read more.
9 a.m — ST. LOUIS — Bogart's is back, in limited form. The smokehouse is reopening with a limited menu for no-contact curbside pickup on Saturdays only. The barbecue restaurant at 1627 South Ninth Street in Soulard closed until further notice March 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
8 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The strains of working from home - sharing space, sharing WiFi - can be amplified when you lose a co-worker. In this case, a beloved dog that was a companion for 17 years to a Post-Dispatch editor. Read more.
6:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — If you remember how painful the Great Recession was in 2008 and 2009, try to imagine all those job losses crammed into just a few months. That's what the COVID-19 recession is likely to look like in St. Louis. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — FESTUS — There are 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Festus Manor Care Center, Jefferson County health officials said Sunday. Last week, officials reported six cases at the facility. The newly reported numbers were released after all residents and staff in the building were tested, officials said. Read more.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
