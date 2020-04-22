LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 22. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Bowling alleys, gyms and movie theaters are among the businesses that will reopen on Friday in Franklin County. Political infighting on the St. Louis County Council delays millions for coronavirus testing kits and personal protective equpment. These are some of Wednesday's developments.
6 a.m. — WASHINGTON, Mo. — At midnight Friday Franklin County's golf courses, movie theaters, concert halls, gymnasiums, exercise and fitness studios, bowling alleys and skating rinks, all of which have been closed since March 24, will be allowed to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic,Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Tuesday evening in a YouTube video. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — City Treasurer Tishaura Jones has extended indefinitely her coronavirus-related policy of not enforcing St. Louis parking meter violations, which had been set to expire Wednesday.Read more.
OVERNIGHT — CLAYTON — Deep political divisions on the St. Louis County Council delayed a vote that would have meant millions immediately spent on personal protective equipment and coronavirus tests. Read more.
4:55 p.m. — CLAYTON — In Clayton, about 60 people protested outside the Lawrence K. Roos County Government Building from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Meanwhile about 30 vehicles made loud, honking loops throughout downtown Clayton, many of them displaying the U.S. flag or excerpts from the Bill of Rights. Read more.
4:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Missouri neared 6,000 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and Illinois reported more than 33,000 known infections, as at least 202 people in the St. Louis region with the virus have died. Read more.
4:30 p.m. — CHICAGO — Illinois is expanding food assistance programs to an estimated 300,000 households and is one of nine states that has won some relief for those with student loans, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday. Read more.
3:10 p.m. — If your time spent inside your house has you gazing out your back window, humming a plucky Hawaiian tune, imagining a pool in the backyard, you are not alone. Read more.
2 p.m. — CAPE GIRARDEAU — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued the Chinese government Tuesday in federal court here, alleging that an “appalling campaign of deceit, concealment, misfeasance, and inaction by Chinese authorities unleashed this (coronavirus) pandemic.” The suit says China covered up the virus after it began to spread, failed to check the spread by restricting travel and was slow to share information about the genetic makeup of the virus and its methods of transmission with other countries. Read more.
1 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Several hundred protesters converged outside the state Capitol building midday Tuesday to demand that Gov. Mike Parson end his stay-at-home order. Many more protesters in vehicles participated, with drivers honking their horns and passengers waving signs. Read more.
11 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Social distancing is a formidable strategy for fighting a pandemic, but it's an insurmountable obstacle to presenting live theater. Theatergoers can turn to streaming, cable and broadcast television for entertainment, but for stage actors, there's enough drama in coping with life in the time of COVID-19. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis PrideFest will be postponed to Aug. 15-16 due to concerns over the coronavirus, organizers announced Monday night. Read more.
6 a.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wants the council to let the county spend more than $170 million in federal aid without a requirement to come back to the council. The spending would be tracked and posted online. But the Republicans on the council have expressed doubts. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Missouri and local officials have largely left it up to nursing homes to choose how to report COVID-19 cases. More than a dozen St. Louis-area residential care facilities have publicly confirmed dozens of COVID-19 cases among residents and employees. Four homes have accounted for a total of 27 deaths, including 12 at Frontier. Across Missouri, 99 state-licensed residential care facilities have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the Department for Health and Senior Services. But now the federal government has intervened. Read more.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
