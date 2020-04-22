LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 22. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated 8 a.m. April 22

Missouri: 189 deaths, 5,941 known cases. At least 202 people in the St. Louis region with COVID-19 have died. Local officials report 2,349 cases in St. Louis County and 882 in St. Louis. There were 469 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 1,468 deaths, 33,059 confirmed cases. Cases include 289 in St. Clair County, 190 in Madison County and 55 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 825,306 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 45,306 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 2,471,136 cases worldwide, and 169,006 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.