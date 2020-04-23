LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 23. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated 9 a.m April 23

Missouri: 208 deaths, 6,137 known cases. Local officials report 2,349 cases in St. Louis County and 908 in St. Louis. There were 474 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 1,565 deaths, 35,018 confirmed cases. Cases include 316 in St. Clair County, 226 in Madison County and 58 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 842,624 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 46,785 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 2,544,792 cases worldwide, and 175,694 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.