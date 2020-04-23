LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 23. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Nursing home workers seek hazard pay and protective gear. A Waterloo family gives its stimulus check to struggling strangers. Unemployment numbers keep climbing. These are some of Thursday's developments.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated across an economy that remains all but shut down, the government said Thursday. Read more.
7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — A Waterloo family, moved by a column in the Post-Dispatch about a family's struggle with medical bills during the coronavirus pandemic, contacted Aisha Sultan to offer to give the family their stimulus check.Read more.
OVERNIGHT — St. LOUIS — Nursing home workers joined with representatives of state health care workers unions to demand that Missouri nursing home sprovide paid leave to workers who are forced to quarantine. They also said employees need hazard pay, more masks and protective equipment and more access to testing. Read more.
4 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday most businesses would be able to reopen their doors when the state begins to loosen restrictions on movement early next month. Read more.
4 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Missouri reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, matching the largest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak, as Illinois also reported its largest daily uptick in coronavirus cases. Read more.
3:40 p.m. — The Cardinals will pay all their employees at least through May 31 and hopefully longer, president Bill DeWitt III and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed on Wednesday. There have been no layoffs. As for refunds ... Read more.
2:45 p.m. — CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration reported 2,049 new coronavirus cases including 98 more deaths in Illinois. The total number dead from the virus in Illinois is now 1,056 people among 35,018 confirmed COVID-19 cases, officials said. As of Tuesday, there were 4,665 people hospitalized in Illinois including 1,220 in intensive care. Of those, 747 people are using ventilators.
2 p.m — WASHINGTON, Mo. — Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker on Wednesday defended his decision to allow some businesses to reopen this weekend but noted that it is likely impractical for some to do so. “The numbers simply cannot justify what is impacting everybody’s lives right now,” Brinker said. Read more.
1 p.m. — JENNINGS — Another coronavirus testing site is opening in Jennings. Read and see more.
12:30 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri will receive $4.1 million to help small rural hospitals respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday. Read more.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Parks and recreation directors are also grappling with when or if they can open city pools, and whether they must limit capacity if they do. The city of Ellisville decided last week to cancel its summer pool season. New York City also has decided not to open outdoor public pools for the summer. But many homeowners with private pools are opening them, and sooner than they sometimes would. Read more.
9:30 a.m. — MAPLEWOOD – The Dubliner in Maplewood has closed permanently, the restaurant announced Tuesday on Facebook. “The COVID-19 virus has caused The Dubliner to close for good,” the post reads in part. “It was a great run. We appreciate our staff for putting their heart and soul into this place!” Read more.
6 a.m. — WASHINGTON, Mo. — At midnight Friday Franklin County's golf courses, movie theaters, concert halls, gymnasiums, exercise and fitness studios, bowling alleys and skating rinks, all of which have been closed since March 24, will be allowed to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic,Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Tuesday evening in a YouTube video. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — City Treasurer Tishaura Jones has extended indefinitely her coronavirus-related policy of not enforcing St. Louis parking meter violations, which had been set to expire Wednesday.Read more.
OVERNIGHT — CLAYTON — Deep political divisions on the St. Louis County Council delayed a vote that would have meant millions immediately spent on personal protective equipment and coronavirus tests. Read more.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.