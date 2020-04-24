LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 24. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated 9:30 a.m. April 24

Missouri: 218 deaths, 6,321 known cases. Local officials report 2,518 cases in St. Louis County and 924 in St. Louis. There were 487 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 1,688 deaths, 36,934 confirmed cases. Cases include 330 in St. Clair County, 235 in Madison County and 60 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 869,172 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 49,963 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 2,626,321 cases worldwide, and 181,938 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.