LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 24. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
A Missouri prison reports 22 cases of the coronavirus. A 13th death is reported at a St. Charles nursing home. These are Friday's developments.
OVERNIGHT — JEFFERSON CITY — Twenty-two inmates at Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections said Thursday night. Read more
OVERNIGHT — ST. CHARLES — A woman in her 60s is at least the 13th person from one St. Charles nursing home to die of the coronavirus, health officials said. Read more.
4:05 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Missouri topped 6,300 cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, as Illinois neared 37,000 confirmed infections. Read more.
4 p.m. — Stacked Burger Bar has closed until further notice, the restaurant announced on Facebook Wednesday. Read more.
4 p.m. — FLORISSANT — A large group of people who gathered this week at a Florissant motorcycle shop refused to disperse in "complete disregard of the health and safety of the attendees or the community at large," police said in a statement Thursday.
The shop's owner, however, said Florissant officers never told people to leave. Read more.
2:40 p.m. — CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday extended the state's stay-at-home order through the end of May while also announcing that residents will be required in some instances to wear masks or face-coverings while in public. Read more.
2 p.m. — CLAYTON — The governments of St. Louis and St. Louis County launched web portals on Thursday for users to track what they are spending on responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
1 p.m — MAPLEWOOD — The hospitals’ staffs were using a microwave-like box to sanitize two N95 masks at a time using ultraviolet light — zapping them for one minute before having to turn them over and zap them again. Desperate for ways to safely reuse the dwindling masks — which health care workers need to protect themselves from the coronavirus — two neighboring SSM Health hospitals in St. Louis had managed to get five of the light boxes to share between them. Read more.
11:30 a.m. — CLAYTON — Domestic violence victims seeking protection orders in St. Louis County may do so remotely or online during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
10:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County passed a milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Thursday as its COVID-19 death toll hit more than 100. Read more.
10:30 a.m. — While concert venues are closed indefinitely, the magic made inside some of them is now available for fans to relive at home.
Venues such as Jazz St. Louis; BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups; the Dark Room and Off Broadway have been diving into the archives and sharing recorded content online. It’s an alternative to livestreaming, which is how many artists have been staying connected with fans during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
10:30 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple states have given highly trained nurses more leeway to provide care without a doctor’s supervision. But in some states — including Missouri — they can only practice with a physician’s oversight. Read more.
9:50 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Another 59,271 Missouri workers filed initial jobless claims last week, according to figures released Thursday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. Read more.
8 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The owners of three area businesses applied, but never got loans from the Paycheck Protection Program. A new $330 billion program expected to clear Congress this week is giving them hope for a better outcome with the second try. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated across an economy that remains all but shut down, the government said Thursday. Read more.
7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — A Waterloo family, moved by a column in the Post-Dispatch about a family's struggle with medical bills during the coronavirus pandemic, contacted Aisha Sultan to offer to give the family their stimulus check.Read more.
OVERNIGHT — St. LOUIS — Nursing home workers joined with representatives of state health care workers unions to demand that Missouri nursing home sprovide paid leave to workers who are forced to quarantine. They also said employees need hazard pay, more masks and protective equipment and more access to testing. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — The Moolah Theatre & Lounge will not reopen when stay-at-home orders are lifted. The company announced the news on its Facebook page. Read more.
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
