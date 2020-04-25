LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 25. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated 10:30 a.m. April 25

Missouri: 218 deaths, 6,321 known cases. Local officials report 2,518 cases in St. Louis County and 924 in St. Louis. There were 487 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 1,795 deaths, 369,658 confirmed cases. Cases include 3500 in St. Clair County, 268 in Madison County and 62 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 906,551 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 52,042 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 2,719,897 cases worldwide, and 187,705 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.