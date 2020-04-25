LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 25. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Spring flooding, if it strikes St. Louis, would pose much larger than normal hardships during a pandemic. The holy month of Ramadan is unlike any before for St. Louis area Muslims, with mosques closed and social distancing the rule. These are Saturday's developments.
10:15 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri health officials are hoping that a new testing strategy will help quickly identify people infected with the coronavirus at meatpacking and food plants throughout the state. Outbreaks of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, have occurred at several U.S. meatpacking plants, where hundreds of people work next to each other on production lines and often share space in locker rooms and cafeterias. Several plants have been forced to temporarily close. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The 70 Grand line is the busiest in the region. And as the coronavirus shuts down the rest of the city, closing restaurants, postponing public events and keeping white-collar workers home, Metro is adding buses here, on Grand Boulevard. It carries warehouse workers, nurses' aids, cleaners, nurses and more to and from their front-line jobs while many others work from home. Read more
8 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — With mosques closed and social distancing orders in place, St. Louis-area Muslims are navigating a holy month in a year unlike any other. Many wonder how they will mark Eid al-Fitr, a festival celebrating the end of Ramadan. Last year, thousands gathered for Eid communal prayer at the St. Charles Convention Center. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — So far, this year’s flood-risk outlook appears safer for main regional waterways, but experts warn that any major episode in 2020 could pose a far greater threat, if layered on top of an ongoing pandemic. Imagine trying to sandbag and manage evacuations while social distancing. Not to mention the strain it would put on first responders and budgets at the personal, local and state level. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — UNIVERSITY CITY — Usually handing out caps and gowns for high school graduation is a joyous occasion. This year, it's the year of the quarantine and things are different. See more.
5 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said Friday that St. Louis-area hospitals have discharged more than 1,000 coronavirus patients. Still, he warned that the number of patients is rising and projected to peak this weekend. Read more.
1:15 p.m. — SHREWSBURY — A retired St. Louis area priest, the Rev. Robert Menner, died Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Archdiocese of St. Louis. Read more.
12 p.m — ST. LOUIS — There's been a serious unintended consequence of the stay-at-home orders: A rise in reckless speeder who are turning highways into racetracks. The Missouri Highway Patrol said at least once a day, motorists are caught traveling faster than 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. Read more.
11 a.m. — CLAYTON — Gridlock stalling St. Louis County’s ability to spend $173.5 million in federal relief funds worsened on Friday, as the County Council’s Democratic chairwoman announced a special committee to serve as a watchdog but council Republicans said they wanted no part of it because it wasn’t real oversight. Read more.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Two residents of LifeCare of St. Louis have died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll at the home to seven. Read more.
9:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Several restaurant owners now navigating the path from temporarily closed to open in some capacity. Their challenges are daunting: adapting to modified or new operations, working without furloughed employees, keeping retained employees safe. Read more.
9 a.m. — While celebrities and billionaires have announced huge gifts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, many charities and nonprofits are still struggling. Donations to some churches have plummeted, and many charities have had to cancel crucial fundraising events such as galas, bike races and walkathons. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — JEFFERSON CITY — Twenty-two inmates at Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections said Thursday night. Read more
OVERNIGHT — ST. CHARLES — A woman in her 60s is at least the 13th person from one St. Charles nursing home to die of the coronavirus, health officials said. Read more.
Rise Up for Heroes 'CAREavan'
