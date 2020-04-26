LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 26. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated 10:20 a.m. April 26

Missouri: 273 deaths, 6,826 known cases. Local officials report 2,817 cases in St. Louis County and 1,019 in St. Louis. There were 537 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 1,874 deaths, 41,777 confirmed cases. Cases include 363 in St. Clair County, 280 in Madison County and 63 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 940,797 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 54,001 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 2,804,796 cases worldwide, and 193,722 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.