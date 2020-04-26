LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 26. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
These are Sunday's developments:
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Public health advocates say greater racial equity, access to health care and tighter relationships between St. Louis-area leaders and safety net services are among the critical measures needed to prevent African Americans from being disproportionately affected by health threats like COVID-19. Read more.
6:30 p.m. — WASHINGTON, Mo. — Saturday was the first day of business for Anytime Fitness here in a month, since the conronavirus pandemic shut down businesses across Missouri. Read more.
5:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region has passed a coronavirus milestone, according to Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. On average, each person with the disease now infects less than one other person. At the time of the area's first recorded case of COVID-19 on March 8, each infected person passed the disease on to more than five other people. Read more.
3:00 p.m. — CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois officials announced 2,119 new COVID-19 cases, or 41,777 in total, and 80 new deaths, or 1,874 in total. Cases include 363 in St. Clair County, 280 in Madison County and 63 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.
12:15 p.m. — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court will for the first time in its history hear oral arguments through videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
10:15 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri health officials are hoping that a new testing strategy will help quickly identify people infected with the coronavirus at meatpacking and food plants throughout the state. Outbreaks of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, have occurred at several U.S. meatpacking plants, where hundreds of people work next to each other on production lines and often share space in locker rooms and cafeterias. Several plants have been forced to temporarily close. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The 70 Grand line is the busiest in the region. And as the coronavirus shuts down the rest of the city, closing restaurants, postponing public events and keeping white-collar workers home, Metro is adding buses here, on Grand Boulevard. It carries warehouse workers, nurses' aids, cleaners, nurses and more to and from their front-line jobs while many others work from home. Read more
8 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — With mosques closed and social distancing orders in place, St. Louis-area Muslims are navigating a holy month in a year unlike any other. Many wonder how they will mark Eid al-Fitr, a festival celebrating the end of Ramadan. Last year, thousands gathered for Eid communal prayer at the St. Charles Convention Center. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — So far, this year’s flood-risk outlook appears safer for main regional waterways, but experts warn that any major episode in 2020 could pose a far greater threat, if layered on top of an ongoing pandemic. Imagine trying to sandbag and manage evacuations while social distancing. Not to mention the strain it would put on first responders and budgets at the personal, local and state level. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — UNIVERSITY CITY — Usually handing out caps and gowns for high school graduation is a joyous occasion. This year, it's the year of the quarantine and things are different. See more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Live Nation, the world’s top producer of concerts, announced Friday a new Ticket Relief Plan with refund options for shows that have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for canceled events. Or, for canceled shows at Live Nation venues, you have 30 days to opt in to a 150% credit for use on future tickets. Read more.
