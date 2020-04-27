LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 27. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 a.m. April 27.

Missouri: 274 deaths, 6,997 known cases. Local officials report 2,817 cases in St. Louis County and 1,019 in St. Louis. There were 550 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 1,933 deaths, 43,903 confirmed cases. Cases include 391 in St. Clair County, 305 in Madison County and 64 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 965,951 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 55,877 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 2,858,635 cases worldwide, and 196,295 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.