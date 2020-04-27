LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 27. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
The Muny announces plans for a delayed and shortened season. Emergency room visits across St. Louis are down since the pandemic began, while demand for food stamps is up. These are Monday's developments
8:30 a.m. — CLAYTON — Parks in St. Louis County will reopen "soon," the county executive said Monday, promising to offer more details on Tuesday. He said soon meant before mid-May, but there would be restrictions in place. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The staple of St. Louis summers, the Muny, announced plans Monday for a shortened and delayed 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two shows will be pushed back to 2021 and the season won't start until July 20. Read more.
5:30 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — More people filed for food stamps in Missouri in March as job losses mounted and the state intensified its response to the new coronavirus pandemic. Data released this month shows that applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, jumped substantially in March. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Emergency departments across the nation are seeing fewer patients for traumatic accidents, heart attacks and strokes. The St. Louis area’s ERs are no exception. SSM, Mercy, St. Luke’s and BJC HealthCare all confirmed a decline in the number of people seeking treatment at emergency rooms since COVID-19 broke out in the St. Louis area. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Public health advocates say greater racial equity, access to health care and tighter relationships between St. Louis-area leaders and safety net services are among the critical measures needed to prevent African Americans from being disproportionately affected by health threats like COVID-19. Read more.
