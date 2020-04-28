LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 28. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 a.m April 28

Missouri: 288 deaths, 7,171 known cases. Local officials report 2,898 cases in St. Louis County and 1,037 in St. Louis. There were 550 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 1,983 deaths, 45,883 confirmed cases. Cases include 403 in St. Clair County, 306 in Madison County and 64 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 988,469 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 56,253 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 2,883,603 cases worldwide, and 198,842 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.