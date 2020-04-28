LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 28. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
The plan to open St. Louis County parks is expected. Missouri's budget, whacked by the virus, will be whacked by about $700 million. These are Tuesday's developments
6 a.m. — Millions of Americans who have been thrown out of work during the coronavirus pandemic have been unable to register for unemployment benefits since the U.S. economy entered a free fall, according to a poll released on Tuesday. Idled workers say they have encountered downed websites and clogged phone lines, as the state governments that administer the program have been overwhelmed by applicants.Read more
OVERNIGHT — JEFFERSON CITY — Raises for Missouri’s low-paid state workers and funding for public colleges and universities are on the chopping block as lawmakers begin piecing together a revamped spending plan.Lawmakers are hoping to send a budget blueprint that chops about $700 million becuase of the coronavirus pandemic to Gov. Mike Parson by May 8. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Health care workers at Mercy Hospital got a much-needed boost from a "Care-avan" of sports figures, Fredbird and Louie, who came to the hospital to cheer them on. See more.
4:45 p.m. — Missouri passed 7,000 cases of COVID-19 Monday, as Illinois reported nearly 2,000 new cases of the virus in a single day. Read more.
4:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Police broke up a weekend gathering of a few hundred people who were watching drag racing and motorcycle stunts in downtown streets, city officials said Monday. Read more.
3:30 p.m. — Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced details of his plan to reopen Missouri beginning next Monday, which would allow business activities, religious services and social gatherings to resume as long as people follow social distancing rules, including staying 6 feet apart. The plan, which the governor has called the ‘Show Me Strong Recovery’ plan, begins May 4 and extends through May 31. Read more.
1:45 p.m. — Meat isn't going to disappear from supermarkets because of outbreaks of the coronavirus among workers at U.S. slaughterhouses. But as the meat plants struggle to remain open, consumers could face less selection and slightly higher prices. Industry leaders acknowledge that the U.S. food chain has rarely been so stressed and that no one is sure about the future, even as they try to dispel concerns about shortages. Read more.
12 p.m. – ST. LOUIS — SSM Health will furlough about 2,000 employees systemwide, or about 5% of its workforce, as it contends with reduced volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The furloughs are unpaid and expected to last 13 weeks, but employees could be brought back to work sooner, SSM said in a statement. Other employees will have reduced hours. Read more.
11:45 a.m. — EDWARDSVILLE — The number of nursing home residents who have succumbed to complications of COVID-19 continues to climb in the St. Louis metropolitan area, with local officials confirming a second facility where the death toll has climbed to double digits. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Gringo and Mayo Ketchup are among the latest restaurants who are coming back to offer carryout or delivery in the St. Louis area. Read more.
8:30 a.m. — CLAYTON — Parks in St. Louis County will reopen "soon," the county executive said Monday, promising to offer more details on Tuesday. He said soon meant before mid-May, but there would be restrictions in place. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The staple of St. Louis summers, the Muny, announced plans Monday for a shortened and delayed 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two shows will be pushed back to 2021 and the season won't start until July 20. Read more.
5:30 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — More people filed for food stamps in Missouri in March as job losses mounted and the state intensified its response to the new coronavirus pandemic. Data released this month shows that applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, jumped substantially in March. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Emergency departments across the nation are seeing fewer patients for traumatic accidents, heart attacks and strokes. The St. Louis area’s ERs are no exception. SSM, Mercy, St. Luke’s and BJC HealthCare all confirmed a decline in the number of people seeking treatment at emergency rooms since COVID-19 broke out in the St. Louis area. Read more.
