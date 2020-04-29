LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 29. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 a.m. April 29

Missouri: 314 deaths, 7,303 known cases. Local officials report 2,965 cases in St. Louis County and 1,067 in St. Louis. There were 572 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 2,125 deaths, 48,102 confirmed cases. Cases include 484 in St. Clair County, 318 in Madison County and 67 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,012,583 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 58,355 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 2,995,758 cases worldwide, and 204,987 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.