LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 29. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Businesses that defy the St. Louis County stay-at-home orders will need good legal advice, the county executive warns. Some southern Illinois areas are balking at the state's orders to keep things closed down through May. And a former St. Louis entertainer is hoping to cash in on coronavirus-related Zoom meetings and the "Tiger King" craze. These are Wednesday's developments.
9:30 a.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page had a message on Wednesday to any business that may be planning to open in violation of the county’s stay-at-home order: Get good legal advice. His comments came in response to Eureka's mayor saying his city would defy the order and reopen businesses on Monday. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Former STLer Chris Luecke thinks he has a little time left to capitalize on the cultural phenomenon created by "TigerKing" so he's asking $100 to crash anyone's Zoom business meeting or social chat — tastefully dressed as the show's star, Joe Exotic. Read more
5 a.m. — EUREKA — The mayor of Eureka, a suburban outpost 30 miles southwest of St. Louis, said on Tuesday that his city would follow the state and allow businesses to reopen on Monday, bucking St. Louis County directives to remain closed. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — WATERLOO — Some southern Illinois health officials are pushing back against Gov. J.B. Pritzker's extended stay-at-home order, which goes through May. Unlike in Missouri, Illinois' governor did not leave it up to counties to determine when and how to implement stay-at-home orders related to the virus. That’s caused frustration for some leaders in the Metro East. Read more.
6:15 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday said that the number of patients in hospitals has been dropping in every part of the state since April 7, except for the St. Louis region. Read more.
6 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County reported a 19% increase in COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, as the death toll in both Missouri and Illinois continued to rise. Read more.
5:45 p.m. — JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County will follow Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's plan to allow all businesses in most areas of the state to reopen next week beginning May 4, County Executive Dennis Gannon announced Tuesday afternoon. Read more.
12:55 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Coronavirus aid checks worth a total of $521 million could be headed to Missouri counties next week under a plan to divvy up billions of dollars in federal stimulus funding. Read more.
11:45 a.m. — ST. CHARLES —St. Charles County will follow Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's plan for reopening much of the state's economy next week on May 4, County Executive Steve Ehlmann has announced. Read more.
10:45 a.m. — CLAYTON — Thirty-three county parks are opening on Tuesday, but 21 will remain closed, the county said in a news release. Parks were closed April 2 in an effort to decrease crowding as the coronavirus pandemic spread through the region. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Lona's Lil Eats and Cleveland Heath are among the area restaurants announcing their plans to get back to business, in some capacity. Read more.
6 a.m. — Millions of Americans who have been thrown out of work during the coronavirus pandemic have been unable to register for unemployment benefits since the U.S. economy entered a free fall, according to a poll released on Tuesday. Idled workers say they have encountered downed websites and clogged phone lines, as the state governments that administer the program have been overwhelmed by applicants.Read more.
OVERNIGHT — JEFFERSON CITY — Raises for Missouri’s low-paid state workers and funding for public colleges and universities are on the chopping block as lawmakers begin piecing together a revamped spending plan.Lawmakers are hoping to send a budget blueprint that chops about $700 million becuase of the coronavirus pandemic to Gov. Mike Parson by May 8. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Health care workers at Mercy Hospital got a much-needed boost from a "Care-avan" of sports figures, Fredbird and Louie, who came to the hospital to cheer them on. See more.
