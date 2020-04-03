LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 3. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Grocery stores and shoppers face some struggles navigating the new norms of keeping away from one another. The nation shed more than 700,000 jobs in March. Radio layoffs hit St. Louis These are some of the Friday developments.
9:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Entercom Communications — parent company of five STL stations — will lay off, furlough or cut the pay of a "significant" number of its employees, Inside Radio reported. In STL, Entercom owns KMOX (1120 AM), KNOU (96.3 FM), KYKY (98.1 FM), KFTK (97.1 FM) and KEZK (102.5 FM). The company blamed the drop in advertising revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON —A record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March after nearly a decade as employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the viral outbreak that's all but shut down the U.S. economy. The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a 50-year low of 3.5%. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The most crowded place these days is the grocery, where often it’s difficult — if not impossible — to stay far from other shoppers, amid coronavirus fears. And it leaves grocers in a tough spot, navigating how to keep people away from each other when stores are bustling with customers stocking up to hunker down. Grocers have put together a list of tactics, some deployed more uniformly, others unique. Read more.
6:55 p.m. — EUREKA — Eureka High School guidance counselor Sandy Kearney has died of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Rockwood School District. Read more.
6:35 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Missouri health officials will not identify the long-term care facilities that have residents or staff infected by the coronavirus unless those facilities, or local health officials, publicize the information first, a state health department spokeswoman said Thursday. Read more.
6:35 p.m. — ST. CHARLES COUNTY— A man and a woman died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a release from St. Charles County Department of Health. Six people have died of coronavirus in the county. Read more.
6:20 p.m. — CLAYTON — A man in his 70s is the sixth St. Louis County resident to die from coronavirus, according to a Thursday news release from the county's health department. Read more.
5:10 p.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County needs more coronavirus tests and has been hindered by the state’s strict guidelines on who can be tested and its failure to share data, County Executive Sam Page told Missouri Health Director Randall Williams in a letter dated Wednesday. Read more.
4:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis aldermen on Wednesday joined an effort by Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and others to convince Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Read more.
4:40 P.M. — FRANKLIN COUNTY — Twenty-four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County, officials said Thursday. Read more.
4 p.m. — Leaders of St. Louis Children's Hospital have reversed their decision to require visitors to shelter-in-place in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a hospital spokeswoman. Read more.
3:30 p.m. — A St. Louis couple are back home after being stuck for 16 days in Cusco, Peru, under a government quarantine. Read more.
3 p.m. — Missouri health officials reported 1,834 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 1,581 the previous day, an increase of 253 people. The state also reported another death, for a total of 19 caused by the disease. Illinois health officials, meanwhile, reported 715 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 7,695. Officials also reported 16 new deaths, for a total of 157 in the state. Read more.
1:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Officials on Thursday said letters have been sent to approximately 50 businesses in St. Louis County warning them to close after they failed to comply with county orders to shutter to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Read more.
1:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The federal recovery package could leave Missouri's two largest cities waiting weeks for money from Washington to help manage the new coronavirus outbreak, while St. Louis County and Jackson County quickly receive direct aid worth nearly $300 million. Read more.
12:45 p.m. — FRANKLIN COUNTY — Twenty-two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County, officials said Thursday. Read more.
12:30 p.m. — CLAYTON — Centene Corp. will cover the cost of treatments for COVID-19 for Medicare, Medicaid and marketplace members. Read more.
11:20 a.m. — James McAnally, director of The Luminary on Cherokee Street, said the venue and artist platform plans to send out $30,000 in emergency grants for local artists by the end of April. Later, another round of grants worth $30,000 will be awarded. Read more.
10:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — A city sheriff's deputy has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts. Read more.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Missouri unemployment claims last week more than doubled from an already staggering surge, rocketing up to 104,230 as the nation's workforce reels from the effects of social distancing meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. In Illinois, initial claims leaped to 178,133 last week, up 56% from the 114,000 claims filed for the week ending March 21. Read more.
9:45 am. — ST. LOUIS — The no parking ticket policy at meters across St. Louis is being extended through April 22. Read more.
8:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Some restaurants and other venues around St. Louis are offering meal or food-decorating kits with kids in mind. Read more.
8 a.m. — Boeing Co. Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun outlined a plan of voluntary layoffs for employees on Thursday, while warning that the coronavirus pandemic would have a lasting impact on the global aerospace industry. The aerospace giant has 16,000 employees in the St. Louis area. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus. Read more.
7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after being ill last week. Read more.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
• Area events canceled or postponed
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.