LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 3. Here's what we know now

6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The most crowded place these days is the grocery, where often it’s difficult — if not impossible — to stay far from other shoppers, amid coronavirus fears. And it leaves grocers in a tough spot, navigating how to keep people away from each other when stores are bustling with customers stocking up to hunker down. Grocers have put together a list of tactics, some deployed more uniformly, others unique. Read more.