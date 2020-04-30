LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 30. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
The Class of 2020 at McKendree University will have their graduation ceremony in 2021. Unemployment soars to more than 30 million as another 3.8 million Americans file for jobless benefits.hese are Thursday's developments.
7:30 a.m — WASHINGTON — More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s. Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors and slash their workforces. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — LEBANON — The 2020 graduating class at McKendree University can participate in next year's commencement activities, the university said. Read more.
4 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Strict regulations on medications for opioid addiction, such as methadone, have been relaxed to keep people out of clinics. That means some patients are able to take several doses of drugs that help treat opioid addiction home. At least one clinic is even running helping the homeless get medication while on the street. Read more.
3:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Wednesday that the city will remove an encampment of about 50 people who have been living in tents in downtown St. Louis for several weeks. Read more.
2:30 p.m. — Schnucks Markets is adding more grab-and-go offerings from local restaurants as many struggle during stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus. Read more.
2 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s cattle-farmer-in-chief says he is all in on President Donald Trump’s decision to require meat processing plants to remain open during the ongoing pandemic. Read more.
2 p.m. — With a month of the season already lost and another month of postponed games expected, the Cardinals announced Wednesday a variety of plans to refund tickets or offer credit for future games to fans. Read more.
1:30 p.m — JEFFERSON CITY — While most of the state remains under a stay-at-home order, the Missouri House approved a budget Wednesday reflecting plummeting tax revenue tied to the spread of a deadly virus. The $30 billion plan contains about $700 million less than what Republican Gov. Mike Parson had sought when he unveiled his spending blueprint. Read more.
11:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — While the NHL has been on hold since March 12 because of the coronavirus but still hopes to resume play sometime and finish the 2019-20 season, with the uncertainty over how long that might be, the Blues will begin staff furloughs on Monday. Read more.
11 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Despite Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to loosen stay-at-home orders beginning next week, Missouri’s casinos will stay dark until at least May 15. Read more.
10:50 a.m. — CLAYTON — The rental car giant Enterprise Holdings has laid off almost 1,200, the state said on Wednesday, including the permanent termination of some employees who had been furloughed. "Enterprise Holdings experienced a dramatic downturn in business," the company said in a letter warning the state of the layoffs. Read more.
9:30 a.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page had a message on Wednesday to any business that may be planning to open in violation of the county’s stay-at-home order: Get good legal advice. His comments came in response to Eureka's mayor saying his city would defy the order and reopen businesses on Monday. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Former STLer Chris Luecke thinks he has a little time left to capitalize on the cultural phenomenon created by "TigerKing" so he's asking $100 to crash anyone's Zoom business meeting or social chat — tastefully dressed as the show's star, Joe Exotic. Read more.
8 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Farmers markets are at the start of a season like no other, as they work out social distancing, pre-orders and suppliers. But yes, at least some of them are giving it a go. Read more.
5 a.m. — EUREKA — The mayor of Eureka, a suburban outpost 30 miles southwest of St. Louis, said on Tuesday that his city would follow the state and allow businesses to reopen on Monday, bucking St. Louis County directives to remain closed. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — WATERLOO — Some southern Illinois health officials are pushing back against Gov. J.B. Pritzker's extended stay-at-home order, which goes through May. Unlike in Missouri, Illinois' governor did not leave it up to counties to determine when and how to implement stay-at-home orders related to the virus. That’s caused frustration for some leaders in the Metro East. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — A group of Christians in St. Louis County has filed a federal complaint against county executive Sam Page and department of public health director Emily Doucette, claiming the county's stay-at-home order infringes on their liberty. Read more.
