LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 30. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 7:30 a.m. April 30

Missouri: 318 deaths, 7,425 known cases. Local officials report 3,060 cases in St. Louis County and 1,104 in St. Louis. There were 587 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 2,215 deaths, 50,355 confirmed cases. Cases include 442 in St. Clair County, 324 in Madison County and 69 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,040,488 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johnss Hopkins University, 60,999 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 3,054,642 cases worldwide, and 211,028 confirmed deaths, according to the Wold Health Organization.