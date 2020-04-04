LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 4. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Cities across the St. Louis region face huge budget problems during the coronavirus crisis. Missouri's "stay at home" order statewide begins on Monday. Childbirth during the coronavirus crisis faces big changes. These are some of Saturday's developments.
9:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — A total of ten employees of Bi-State Development have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said Friday. Read more.
8 a.m. — For most of the 100-plus municipalities in the St. Louis region, the lifeblood of the budget is sales tax. And when no one’s going to restaurants or shopping at malls, the hit is sure to trickle down to the public services — from police to potholes — for the region’s 2.8 million residents. Read more.
7 a.m. — Labor and delivery departments at hospitals across St. Louis are grappling with the need to protect the lives of health care workers and patients while supporting the joy of bringing life into the world. Area hospitals have had to institute difficult changes. Perhaps the most heartbreaking is the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that newborns be separated from mothers who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or could have the disease caused by the coronavirus. Read more.
7:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — People experiencing homelessness are setting up tents in a park across from Stifel Theater, near Market Street, to help protect themselves from coronavirus. Yusef Scoggin, director of family and health services in St. Louis County and chairman of St. Louis Area Regional Commission, said Friday that, according to national statistics, about 40% of people experiencing homelessness are likely to end up with COVID-19.
6 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Four women in the city have died of coronavirus, bringing the city's total death toll to five. Three of the women were older than 70 years old, and one was in her 50s.
In all, the city reported 27 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 297.
5 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson put all Missouri residents under a stay-at-home order Friday, ending days of frustration for critics who said he should have taken the action weeks ago to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The order starts at midnight Sunday (12 a.m. Monday). Read more.
2:45 p.m. — CHICAGO — With 53 deaths reported in one 24-hour period, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzer said Friday that 210 people in Illinois have died in the coronavirus outbreak. Read more.
2:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson said Friday that she thinks it's "very likely" the city's stay-at-home order will be extended past April 22, "but we have not made that decision. We will make that decision based on science and data." She said she expects to make that call in the next week or two. The mayor said she has no plans to close the city's 109 parks but urged people to practice social distancing. She said playgrounds would remain closed.
2:20 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — In March, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson urged the House to give him the power to spend $33 million in federal funds to fight the coronavirus. Now, with two weeks of deaths and a mushrooming number of positive cases, the governor’s request has ballooned to more than $2.5 billion. Read more.
2 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — It was just two guys, one on tuba and the other on trombone, slowly walking down a St. Louis street. But the impromptu two-man brass band made up of roommates Dominique Burton and Benjamin Kosberg lifted up neighbors in Tower Grove sheltering in their homes this week to slow the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
1 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Baseball equipment maker Rawlings is laying off 130 people at its plant in Washington, Mo. Read more.
12:15 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missourians across the state are reporting cases of inflated prices for food, toilet paper and hand sanitizer to the attorney general’s office. The office received more than 250 complaints of price gouging from March 1 to March 24, including $10 for a single roll of toilet paper. Read more.
11:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Fair St. Louis, the region's annual and massive Fourth of July celebration, officially got canceled on Friday. Organizers said with the coronavirus pandemic, the safety of people needs to be the top priority. Read more.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — There will be no performances by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra through mid-May. Read more.
9:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Entercom Communications — parent company of five STL stations — will lay off, furlough or cut the pay of a "significant" number of its employees, Inside Radio reported. In STL, Entercom owns KMOX (1120 AM), KNOU (96.3 FM), KYKY (98.1 FM), KFTK (97.1 FM) and KEZK (102.5 FM). The company blamed the drop in advertising revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
8 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The fight against the coronavirus invokes the language and imagery of war. It’s a battle, with health care workers on the front lines, the wounded dying alone, hospital ships deployed to hot zones and makeshift morgues to store the dead. But unlike any war we’ve ever fought before, our front lines are filled with mothers. Nearly 90% of registered nurses in America are women. About a third of practicing doctors are women. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON —A record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March after nearly a decade as employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the viral outbreak that's all but shut down the U.S. economy. The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a 50-year low of 3.5%. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The most crowded place these days is the grocery, where often it’s difficult — if not impossible — to stay far from other shoppers, amid coronavirus fears. And it leaves grocers in a tough spot, navigating how to keep people away from each other when stores are bustling with customers stocking up to hunker down. Grocers have put together a list of tactics, some deployed more uniformly, others unique. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — No Cardinals games, no Blues game and no pay for many of the people at Fox Sports Midwest. From the names in the booth to the behind-the-scenes people, no season so far means no work. Read more.
