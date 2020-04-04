LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 4. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.

Cities across the St. Louis region face huge budget problems during the coronavirus crisis. Missouri's "stay at home" order statewide begins on Monday. Childbirth during the coronavirus crisis faces big changes. These are some of Saturday's developments.

9:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — A total of ten employees of Bi-State Development have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said Friday. Read more.

8 a.m. — For most of the 100-plus municipalities in the St. Louis region, the lifeblood of the budget is sales tax. And when no one’s going to restaurants or shopping at malls, the hit is sure to trickle down to the public services — from police to potholes — for the region’s 2.8 million residents. Read more.