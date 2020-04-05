LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 5. Here's what we know now

8 a.m. — For most of the 100-plus municipalities in the St. Louis region, the lifeblood of the budget is sales tax. And when no one’s going to restaurants or shopping at malls, the hit is sure to trickle down to the public services — from police to potholes — for the region’s 2.8 million residents. Read more.

7 a.m. — Labor and delivery departments at hospitals across St. Louis are grappling with the need to protect the lives of health care workers and patients while supporting the joy of bringing life into the world. Area hospitals have had to institute difficult changes. Perhaps the most heartbreaking is the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that newborns be separated from mothers who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or could have the disease caused by the coronavirus. Read more.