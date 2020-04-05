LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 5. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
These are some of Sunday's developments.
10:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — In efforts to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus, Metro Transit announced that it will restrict public access to parts of its transit centers. Read more.
5 p.m. — ST. LOUIS AREA — The death toll from the coronavirus in the region jumped by two, as health department officials revealed that a woman in her 80s in St. Louis and a man in his 70s in St. Charles County have succumbed to the disease. Read more.
3:30 p.m. — MISSOURI — Missouri Health and Senior Services Director Randall W. Williams said that of about 10,000 hospital beds in the state, about 3,500 are currently available. He added that of roughly 2,000 ventilators in the state, about 1,100 are available. Read more.
2:30 p.m. — ILLINOIS — Illinois topped 10,000 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, when the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,453 new cases and 33 more deaths. That brings the state's total to 10,357 cases in 68 counties, with 243 deaths. Read more.
12:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Officials on Saturday reported four new deaths in St. Louis County, bringing the total to 11, with 862 positive cases.
11 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri is seeking retired health care workers and students to form a disaster response team to help with the coronavirus crisis. Those selected will become part of the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team, which will assist in traditional health care locations or deploy around the state if necessary. They are asking retirees, students and those who have a recently expired medical license to apply online at missourionestart.com/moshcf/.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis-area health system will likely be strained but not overwhelmed by the coming surge of the new coronavirus before cases peak in the next two to three weeks, the head of a new regional response force said. Read more.
9:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Ten employees of Bi-State Development have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said Friday. Read more.
8 a.m. — For most of the 100-plus municipalities in the St. Louis region, the lifeblood of the budget is sales tax. And when no one’s going to restaurants or shopping at malls, the hit is sure to trickle down to the public services — from police to potholes — for the region’s 2.8 million residents. Read more.
7 a.m. — Labor and delivery departments at hospitals across St. Louis are grappling with the need to protect the lives of health care workers and patients while supporting the joy of bringing life into the world. Area hospitals have had to institute difficult changes. Perhaps the most heartbreaking is the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that newborns be separated from mothers who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or could have the disease caused by the coronavirus. Read more.
St. Louis County closes the parks
