LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 6. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Emerson offers government takeover of some faciliites if needed. No free meals or assignment packets will be handed out during the shutdown in the Riverview Gardens districts A child in St. Clair County has tested positive for the coronavirus. These are some of Monday's developments.
8 a.m. — FERGUSON — Emerson doesn't make ventilators or face masks, but CEO David Farr points out that his company does make valves and other components for the former and equipment that other companies use to produce the latter. And he's been in daily contact with the White House's coronavirus task force and with leading medical equipment manufacturers. He has even offered to let the government take over some Emerson facilities if necessary. Read more.
7:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — As the medical and economic tolls of the new coronavirus mount, construction industry executives are bracing for tough times. Already, they are navigating a patchwork of new restrictions, work stoppages and health-focused precautions. For some builders, work continues, despite the pandemic. Read more.
7 a.m. — RIVERVIEW GARDENS — The Riverview Gardens School District in north St. Louis County will no longer pass out meals and assignment packets to students while schools are closed, a district spokesman said Monday. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A boy under the age of 10 is among the newest cases testing positive for the coronavirus in St. Clair County. Read more.
5 p.m. — Two Ferguson-Florissant School District bus drivers who distributed food to students died this weekend, including one who tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said. The food service will be suspended this week. Read more.
5 p.m. — About 470 people are hospitalized locally for suspected or confirmed COVID-19, including 164 patients in intensive care units, said Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. Read more.
3 p.m. — Illinois health officials announced nearly 900 new cases of the coronavirus in the state on Sunday, and 31 deaths. Illinois has a total of 11,256 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 274 deaths caused by the virus. Missouri officials announced 76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday for a total of 2,367. Read more.
1:50 p.m. — JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man in his 40s is the second person to die from COVID-19 in the county, officials said Sunday. Read more.
1:15 p.m. — Dierbergs Markets Inc. announced Sunday that its 23 Missouri stores, and Edwardsville and Shiloh locations, will start asking customers to only send in one person per household. And once a store reaches capacity, customers will wait in lines at the entrances. Read more.
12:45 p.m. — ST. CHARLES COUNTY — There were 22 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Charles County Saturday. Read more.
11:45 a.m. — FRANKLIN COUNTY — There are five new confirmed cases of COVID-10 in Franklin County, and there have been two deaths. Read more.
10:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — In efforts to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus, Metro Transit announced that it will restrict public access to parts of its transit centers. Read more.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
• Area events canceled or postponed
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
St. Louis County closes the parks
