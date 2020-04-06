LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 6. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.

Emerson offers government takeover of some faciliites if needed. No free meals or assignment packets will be handed out during the shutdown in the Riverview Gardens districts A child in St. Clair County has tested positive for the coronavirus. These are some of Monday's developments.

8 a.m. — FERGUSON — Emerson doesn't make ventilators or face masks, but CEO David Farr points out that his company does make valves and other components for the former and equipment that other companies use to produce the latter. And he's been in daily contact with the White House's coronavirus task force and with leading medical equipment manufacturers. He has even offered to let the government take over some Emerson facilities if necessary. Read more.