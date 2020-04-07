LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 7. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 a.m. April 7

Missouri: 39 deaths, 2,722 known cases. The State Department of Health reports 1,033 cases in St. Louis County and 357 in St. Louis. There were 188 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 307 deaths, 12,262 confirmed cases. Cases include 92 in St. Clair County, 52 in Madison County and 11 in Monroe County, according to the state department of health.

National: At least 366,238 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The New York Times database. At least 10,959 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 1,247,244 cases worldwide, and 69,213 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.