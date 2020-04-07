LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 7. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Dozens of cases of the coronavirus are found at a St. Charles nursing home. The Alton mayor asked police to crack down on "stay at home" violators, and his wife was cited at a bar. Missouri lawmakers go back to work Tuesday to work on emergency virus aid. These are some of the latest developments.
5 a.m. — ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles nursing home where three residents have died from COVID-19 has confirmed that 32 other residents and seven employees are sickened by the disease, county health officials said. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ALTON — The mayor told his police department to crack down on anyone violating the Illinois “stay-at-home” order. The police did just that — and cited the mayor's wife at a downtown tavern. Read more.
5:30 p.m. — ILLINOIS — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 12,262 and the total number of deaths is 307. Read more.
5:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — A resident of the halfway house for federal prisoners in St. Louis has coronavirus, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said. Read more.
3:45 p.m. — TOWN AND COUNTRY — In a new notice to state officials, Rawlings announced that it planned to lay off 140 corporate office employees at its headquarters. Read more.
3:40 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Monday the state had received 900 applications from medical professionals seeking to join a Disaster Medical Assistance Team that will provide backup during the state's COVID-19 response. Read more.
3:30 p.m. — Parkway School District in west St. Louis County suspended meal service for its students Monday, citing the risk of exposure to coronavirus for employees. It's the third district to do so this week. Read more.
3 p.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louisans and area businesses have raised more than $3.4 million for two funds established to aid companies and people impacted by the new coronavirus and associated shutdowns. Read more.
2:30 p.m. — St. Louis University has opened its campus housing to health care workers and other staff who need to quarantine themselves during the coronavirus pandemic, university President Fred Pestello said Sunday. Read more.
2:15 p.m. — CLAYTON — Ten banks have kicked in $500,000 to an interest-free loan fund for small businesses operated by the region's economic development organizations. Read more.
2:05 p.m. — ST. CHARLES COUNTY — CenterPointe Hospital has stopped admitting patients after 15 staff members and three patients tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials said. Read more.
12:10 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — To expand the city’s capacity to house the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic, the city on Monday began leasing part of the former Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home at 3225 North Florissant Avenue. Read more.
11:30 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — While much of the nation is under a stay-at-home order, Missouri lawmakers begin returning to the Capitol Tuesday to debate a massive and unprecedented emergency aid package spawned by the spread of the coronavirus. Read more.
10:45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Plans to close or consolidate public schools in the city have been placed on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a spokeswoman for St. Louis Public Schools. Read more.
10:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — After 83 years of serving as STL's most ribald register of fractious felons, the Evening Whirl has stopped its presses — at least for the near future. Officially the St. Louis Metro Evening Whirl, the newspaper has suspended its print publication, with its last edition coming out on March 31. Read more
8 a.m. — FERGUSON — Emerson doesn't make ventilators or face masks, but CEO David Farr points out that his company does make valves and other components for the former and equipment that other companies use to produce the latter. And he's been in daily contact with the White House's coronavirus task force and with leading medical equipment manufacturers. He has even offered to let the government take over some Emerson facilities if necessary. Read more.
7:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — As the medical and economic tolls of the new coronavirus mount, construction industry executives are bracing for tough times. Already, they are navigating a patchwork of new restrictions, work stoppages and health-focused precautions. For some builders, work continues, despite the pandemic. Read more.
7 a.m. — RIVERVIEW GARDENS — The Riverview Gardens School District in north St. Louis County will no longer pass out meals and assignment packets to students while schools are closed, a district spokesman said Monday. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A boy under the age of 10 is among the newest cases testing positive for the coronavirus in St. Clair County. Read more.
