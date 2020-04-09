LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 8. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Another 6 million plus people filed for unemployment nationwide. Washington University launches clinical trial for coronavirus. Blacks are being especially hard hit by the coronavirus in the St. Louis region. These are Thursday's developments.
7:45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Washington University School of Medicine announced Thursday that it is launching a clinical trial to investigate the controversial drug chloroquine, among others, to treat the new coronavirus. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim landmark: More than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS REGION — Across the St. Louis metro area, the new coronavirus appears to be hitting black residents disproportionately hard, health officials said Wednesday as cases of the virus continued to surge across the region.In St. Louis, all twelve people killed by COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening were black, city Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said. Read more.
2:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Missouri cases of the new coronavirus topped 3,300, and Illinois confirmed more than 15,000 cases Wednesday, as the death toll connected to COVID-19 has reached more than 55 in the St. Louis region. Read more.
1:45 p.m. — Centerstone is offering up to 12 free virtual counseling sessions to veterans, military members and their families across the St. Louis region. Read more.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Patients who have to undergo kidney dialysis across Missouri are inherently at more risk if they contract the coronavirus, but the vast majority of them can't stay home because they have to travel to dialysis centers. Read more.
9:10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Tower Grove Pride Festival will be pushed back two months, to August from June, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
8 a.m. — CLAYTON — With a surge in COVID-19 cases expected in St. Louis County, its leader is asking to get help from the National Guard. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — For Jewish people around the region, Passover 2020 will be very different from Passovers in the past. Mothers leaving matzo ball soup on the doorsteps of relatives; briskets have been kept in freezers with hopes they will be eaten at future family gatherings when stay-home orders lift; rabbis have scheduled online community Seders; and families across the region have plans to connect during the meal through video calls rather than in person. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — JEFFERSON CITY — An emergency rule will allow firefighters, police and other first responders to get workers’ compensation in Missouri if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 or are quarantined because of it. The rule creates the assumption, Gov. Mike Parson said, that the first responder was exposed to the virus while on duty. Read more.
