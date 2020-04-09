LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 8. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 9 a.m. April 9

Missouri: 58 deaths, 3,327 known cases. Local officials report 1,337 cases in St. Louis County and 482 in St. Louis. There were 283 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 462 deaths, 15,078 confirmed cases. Cases include 127 in St. Clair County, 82 in Madison County and 20 in Monroe County, according to the state department of health.

National: At least 429,264 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The New York Times database. At least 14,820 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 1,438,994 cases worldwide, and 85,586 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.