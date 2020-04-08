LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 8. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Police and firefighters in Missouri who are diagnosed with the coronavirus or quarantined will get workers' compensation. Passover 2020 will be marked with food left on doorsteps and online Seders. And lawmakers will work on a Missouri budget broken by the coronavirus. These are some of Wednesday's developments.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — For Jewish people around the region, Passover 2020 will be very different from Passovers in the past. Mothers leaving matzo ball soup on the doorsteps of relatives; briskets have been kept in freezers with hopes they will be eaten at future family gatherings when stay-home orders lift; rabbis have scheduled online community Seders; and families across the region have plans to connect during the meal through video calls rather than in person. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — JEFFERSON CITY — An emergency rule will allow firefighters, police and other first responders to get workers’ compensation in Missouri if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 or are quarantined because of it. The rule creates the assumption, Gov. Mike Parson said, that the first responder was exposed to the virus while on duty. Read more.
5:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region, which includes roughly 2.8 million people, has not reached its peak number of COVID-19 cases, a health official said Tuesday. Read more.
5 p.m. — Madison and Monroe counties in Illinois each reported their first deaths from coronavirus Tuesday. Read more.
4:15 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate was back in session for the first day back in nearly a month as members began work on an unprecedented $5.8 billion emergency budget package designed to keep the state and its residents afloat during the ongoing pandemic. Read more.
3:30 p.m. — ILLINOIS — Officials onTuesday reported 1,287 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 73 deaths. Read more.
3 p.m. — MISSOURI — The health department on Tuesday reported 53 fatalities from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The toll rose by 15 from Monday. The department also reported 3,037 confirmed cases, up 315, or 11.6%, from Monday. Read more.
1:30 p.m. — CLAYTON — Two employees at the St. Louis County Jail, including a corrections officer, tested positive late last month for the new coronavirus, the Post-Dispatch has learned. The Justice Services and Corrections Medicine employees both have been isolated and are currently off the job while they recover. Read more.
12:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Looking ahead to Easter next Sunday, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and two prominent ministers on Tuesday urged churchgoers to worship at home to try to curb the spread of COVID-19. Read more.
11:30 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — While much of the nation is under a stay-at-home order, Missouri lawmakers begin returning to the Capitol Tuesday to debate a massive and unprecedented emergency aid package spawned by the spread of the coronavirus. Read more.
11 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Three weeks after the pandemic closed restaurant dining rooms, Smoki O's in St. Louis is one of a dwindling number of operations offering something like the typical takeout experience. Many restaurants have adopted curbside pickup and delivery options that minimize or eliminate in-person interaction. Others have closed until further notice — whenever that might be. Read more.
9:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The concerns are numerous and the plan’s complications multiple with each new consideration, yet Major League Baseball is discussing how to relocate the sport to Arizona, create a virtual “bubble” around 30 teams and personnel, and start the 2020 season in May, according to a report. Read more.
9 a.m. — Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak triggered financial losses that could total more than $100 million at some institutions. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles nursing home where three residents have died from COVID-19 has confirmed that 32 other residents and seven employees are sickened by the disease, county health officials said. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ALTON — The mayor told his police department to crack down on anyone violating the Illinois “stay-at-home” order. The police did just that — and cited the mayor's wife at a downtown tavern. Read more.
