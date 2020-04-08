LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 8. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 7 a.m. April 8

Missouri: 53 deaths, 3,037 known cases. The State Department of Health reports 1,173 cases in St. Louis County and 476 in St. Louis. There were 271 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 380 deaths, 13,549 confirmed cases. Cases include 109 in St. Clair County, 63 in Madison County and 12 in Monroe County, according to the state department of health.

National: At least 397,754 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The New York Times database. At least 12,956 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 1,317,130 cases worldwide, and 74,304 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.