LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 9. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 3 p.m. April 9

Missouri: 77 deaths, 3,539 known cases. Local officials report 1,337 cases in St. Louis County and 482 in St. Louis. There were 283 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 528 deaths, 16,422 confirmed cases. Cases include 144 in St. Clair County, 89 in Madison County and 35 in Monroe County, according to the state department of health.

National: At least 450,682 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The New York Times database. At least 16,231 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 1,439,516 cases worldwide, and 85,711 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.