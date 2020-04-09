LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, April 9. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Missouri schools will stay closed the rest of the spring. The death toll in the state marks its biggest one-day jump. Washington University launches clinical trial for coronavirus. Blacks are being especially hard hit by the coronavirus in the St. Louis region. These are Thursday's developments.
3 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson ordered all classrooms in Missouri to remain closed through the end of the year Thursday. The announcement came as 77 people in the state have died because of the coronavirus as of Thursday. More than 3,500 have tested positive. Read more.
2:40 p.m — ST. LOUIS – Missouri reported its largest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths so far in the outbreak Thursday, with 19 new deaths reported in the state, as Illinois deaths connected to the virus topped 500. Missouri now reports 77 deaths connected to the virus, and 3,529 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the St. Louis region, including Illinois suburbs, at least 62 people with the disease have died. Read more.
1:20 p.m. — CLAYTON — The shoemaker Caleres notified the state that it is furloughing 368 people who work at its corporate headquarters. The company attributed the layoffs to "unforeseeable, dramatic changes caused by COVID-19." According to the notice, the layoffs are expected to be temporary, and took place between March 28 and March 29. Read more.
1 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Keep your car out of Tower Grove Park. Starting Friday, the St. Louis park is closing all its roads to vehicle traffic so the pedestrians will better be able to observe social distancing guidelines. Read more.
10:45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Downtown St. Louis landmarks and buildings will light up in blue on Thursday night to honor the health care workers and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
8:30 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri unemployment claims ticked down slightly last week to 91,000, a still-remarkable figure but below the 104,000 claims filed the last full week of March. Read more.
7:45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Washington University School of Medicine announced Thursday that it is launching a clinical trial to investigate the controversial drug chloroquine, among others, to treat the new coronavirus. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim landmark: More than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS REGION — Across the St. Louis metro area, the new coronavirus appears to be hitting black residents disproportionately hard, health officials said Wednesday as cases of the virus continued to surge across the region.In St. Louis, all twelve people killed by COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening were black, city Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — FLORISSANT — State and federal agencies are working to convert St. Louis-area hotels into overflow hospitals, as officials prepare for coronavirus cases to strain existing medical capacity. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Two Franklin County nursing home residents have died of complications of COVID-19, county officials confirmed Wednesday, as dozens more residential care facilities across Missouri reported outbreaks of the disease. Read more.
6 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Close to 10,000 families in St. Louis Public Schools have said they don't have computers or tablets to participate in distance learning, a district spokeswoman said Wednesday. Read more.
5:30 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office sent cease-and-desist letters to three St. Louis businesses in response to complaints the companies were selling protective masks at inflated prices. A manager at one of the businesses said the allegation was unfounded. Read more.
5:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — A second resident of a halfway house for federal prisoners in St. Louis, Dismas House, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Post-Dispatch has learned. Read more.
5:10 p.m. — MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnucks is advising shoppers to wear protective coverings on their faces, the latest coronavirus-related measure by the St. Louis-area grocery store chain. Read more.
5 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — After continuing to pay its employees for weeks after state regulators forced it to shut down in response to the new coronavirus pandemic, Lumière Place Casino on Thursday said it would furlough its 646 employees starting Saturday, according to a notice filed with Missouri. Read more.
2:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Missouri cases of the new coronavirus topped 3,300, and Illinois confirmed more than 15,000 cases Wednesday, as the death toll connected to COVID-19 has reached more than 55 in the St. Louis region. Read more.
1:45 p.m. — Centerstone is offering up to 12 free virtual counseling sessions to veterans, military members and their families across the St. Louis region. Read more.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Patients who have to undergo kidney dialysis across Missouri are inherently at more risk if they contract the coronavirus, but the vast majority of them can't stay home because they have to travel to dialysis centers. Read more.
9:10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Tower Grove Pride Festival will be pushed back two months, to August from June, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
8 a.m. — CLAYTON — With a surge in COVID-19 cases expected in St. Louis County, its leader is asking to get help from the National Guard. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — For Jewish people around the region, Passover 2020 will be very different from Passovers in the past. Mothers leaving matzo ball soup on the doorsteps of relatives; briskets have been kept in freezers with hopes they will be eaten at future family gatherings when stay-home orders lift; rabbis have scheduled online community Seders; and families across the region have plans to connect during the meal through video calls rather than in person. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — JEFFERSON CITY — An emergency rule will allow firefighters, police and other first responders to get workers’ compensation in Missouri if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 or are quarantined because of it. The rule creates the assumption, Gov. Mike Parson said, that the first responder was exposed to the virus while on duty. Read more.
