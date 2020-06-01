LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, June 1. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated June 1 at 7:15 a.m

Missouri: 772 deaths, 13,147 known cases. Local officials report 4,981 cases in St. Louis County and 1,955 in St. Louis. There were 774 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 5,390 deaths, 120,260 confirmed cases. Cases include 1,137 in St. Clair County, 580 in Madison County and 95 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,790,191 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 104,383 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 6,040,609 cases worldwide, and 370,657 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.