LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, June 2. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated June 2 at 3:25 p.m.

Missouri: 783 deaths, 13,575 known cases. Local officials report 5,084 cases in St. Louis County and 1,974 in St. Louis. There were 786 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 5,525 deaths, 122,848 confirmed cases. Cases include 1,172 in St. Clair County, 595 in Madison County and 96 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,820,523 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 105,644 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 6,194,533 cases worldwide, and 376,320 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.