LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, June 3. Here's what we know

1:15 p.m. — The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another event. St. Charles' popular Festival of the Little Hills, scheduled for Aug. 21-23 along Main Street and the riverfront, has been canceled. Read more.
12 p.m. — St. Louis County on Tuesday released detailed guidelines for exercise facilities to follow to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when they open June 15. Read more.
11 a.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County announced another major piece of its coronavirus stimulus program on Wednesday, with $15.4 million being made available for child care centers and charitable organizations that provide humanitarian relief. Read more.
7 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the St. Louis region continue to drop despite a slight uptick in new admissions for the disease, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported Tuesday. Read more.
2 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Housing Authority will host two free COVID-19 testing sites this week that are open to everyone, the St. Louis City Department of Health announced on Tuesday. Read more.
1:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Fearful that the stress of the pandemic is leading to increased substance use, experimentation or relapse, federal drug enforcement officials have partnered with local community services to create a website to provide an easy way for those in the St. Louis area find help. Read more.
1:30 p.m. — While speaking and playing smaller wind instruments certainly emit quantities of droplets and aerosols, singing is getting most of the publicity. Along with opera companies, this has had a profound effect on professional, church and amateur choirs around the world and in St. Louis. Read more.
6 a.m. — STATEWIDE — Municipal elections are underway across Missouri, delayed from April 7 to try to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. But worry about COVID-19 remains part of the backdrop , with St. Louis County reducing the number of its polling places by more than half because 1,100 election judges refused to work this time around. Read more.
OVERNIGHT – ST. LOUIS — Faced with budget cuts, the chancellor and 14 other senior leaders of St. Louis Community College have agreed to take furloughs one day a month from July through December. Other actions include a hiring freeze and reduced travel, training and operational spending. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — As protests continued for another day over the death of a black man in Minneapolis, St. Louis-area officials expressed concern Monday that demonstrations could allow the coronavirus to further spread and urged protesters to take precautions. Read more.
