LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, June 3. Here's what we know
LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, June 3. Here's what we know

Election Day in St. Louis County

To help keep everything safe during the pandemic, voters stand on the socially distant markers placed on the floor at Johnson-Wabash School in Ferguson, while waiting their turn to check in on election day, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.

Here are Wednesday's developments.

1:15 p.m. — The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another event. St. Charles' popular Festival of the Little Hills, scheduled for Aug. 21-23 along Main Street and the riverfront, has been canceled. Read more.

12 p.m. — St. Louis County on Tuesday released detailed guidelines for exercise facilities to follow to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when they open June 15. Read more.

11 a.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County announced another major piece of its coronavirus stimulus program on Wednesday, with $15.4 million being made available for child care centers and charitable organizations that provide humanitarian relief. Read more.

Catch up on developments from Tuesday, June 2

7 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the St. Louis region continue to drop despite a slight uptick in new admissions for the disease, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported Tuesday. Read more.

2 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Housing Authority will host two free COVID-19 testing sites this week that are open to everyone, the St. Louis City Department of Health announced on Tuesday. Read more.

1:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Fearful that the stress of the pandemic is leading to increased substance use, experimentation or relapse, federal drug enforcement officials have partnered with local community services to create a website to provide an easy way for those in the St. Louis area find help. Read more.

1:30 p.m. — While speaking and playing smaller wind instruments certainly emit quantities of droplets and aerosols, singing is getting most of the publicity. Along with opera companies, this has had a profound effect on professional, church and amateur choirs around the world and in St. Louis. Read more.

6 a.m. — STATEWIDE — Municipal elections are underway across Missouri, delayed from April 7 to try to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. But worry about COVID-19 remains part of the backdrop , with St. Louis County reducing the number of its polling places by more than half because 1,100 election judges refused to work this time around. Read more. 

OVERNIGHT – ST. LOUIS — Faced with budget cuts, the chancellor and 14 other senior leaders of St. Louis Community College have agreed to take furloughs one day a month from July through December. Other actions include a hiring freeze and reduced travel, training and operational spending. Read more.

OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — As protests continued for another day over the death of a black man in Minneapolis, St. Louis-area officials expressed concern Monday that demonstrations could allow the coronavirus to further spread and urged protesters to take precautions. Read more.

Catch up on developments from Monday, June 1 

•Catch up on developments from the May 30-31 weekend

Catch up on developments from Friday, May 29

• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus

• Fundraising campaigns will benefit artists, restaurant workers in St. Louis

• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county

• Cases in Missouri by date

How is the situation affecting you?

If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is affecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.

