LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, June 3. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated June 3 at 8 a.m

Missouri: 783 deaths, 13,575 known cases. Local officials report 5,084 cases in St. Louis County and 1,990 in St. Louis. There were 799 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 5,525 deaths, 122,848 confirmed cases. Cases include 1,172 in St. Clair County, 595 in Madison County and 96 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,836,821 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 106,181 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 6,272,098 cases worldwide, and 379,044 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.