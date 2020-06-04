LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, June 4. Here's what we know

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Crestwood Plaza developer pulls out, citing coronavirus economy. 20,000 more Missourians filed for unemployment. Another 1.9 million Americans sought jobless aid. Here are Thursday's developments.
9:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Another 20,000 Missourians filed jobless claims last week, another week of lower initial claims but still a high number that indicates major stress on the labor market. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — Nearly 1.9 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, the ninth straight decline since applications spiked in mid-March, a sign that the gradual reopening of businesses has slowed the loss of jobs. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — CRESTWOOD — Walpert Properties is dropping plans to purchase the former site of Crestwood Plaza mall at Watson and Sappington roads, city officials announced Wednesday, leaving the land conspicuously vacant and without a redevelopment plan amid the worst economy in decades. Read more.
1:15 p.m. — The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another event. St. Charles' popular Festival of the Little Hills, scheduled for Aug. 21-23 along Main Street and the riverfront, has been canceled. Read more.
12 p.m. — St. Louis County on Tuesday released detailed guidelines for exercise facilities to follow to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when they open June 15. Read more.
11 a.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County announced another major piece of its coronavirus stimulus program on Wednesday, with $15.4 million being made available for child care centers and charitable organizations that provide humanitarian relief. Read more.
7 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the St. Louis region continue to drop despite a slight uptick in new admissions for the disease, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported Tuesday. Read more.
2 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Housing Authority will host two free COVID-19 testing sites this week that are open to everyone, the St. Louis City Department of Health announced on Tuesday. Read more.
1:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Fearful that the stress of the pandemic is leading to increased substance use, experimentation or relapse, federal drug enforcement officials have partnered with local community services to create a website to provide an easy way for those in the St. Louis area find help. Read more.
1:30 p.m. — While speaking and playing smaller wind instruments certainly emit quantities of droplets and aerosols, singing is getting most of the publicity. Along with opera companies, this has had a profound effect on professional, church and amateur choirs around the world and in St. Louis. Read more.
6 a.m. — STATEWIDE — Municipal elections are underway across Missouri, delayed from April 7 to try to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. But worry about COVID-19 remains part of the backdrop , with St. Louis County reducing the number of its polling places by more than half because 1,100 election judges refused to work this time around. Read more.
OVERNIGHT – ST. LOUIS — Faced with budget cuts, the chancellor and 14 other senior leaders of St. Louis Community College have agreed to take furloughs one day a month from July through December. Other actions include a hiring freeze and reduced travel, training and operational spending. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — As protests continued for another day over the death of a black man in Minneapolis, St. Louis-area officials expressed concern Monday that demonstrations could allow the coronavirus to further spread and urged protesters to take precautions. Read more.
