LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, June 4. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated June 4 at 7:45 a.m.

Missouri: 786 deaths, 13,767 known cases. Local officials report 5,127 cases in St. Louis County and 2,006 in St. Louis. There were 808 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 5,621 deaths, 128,830 confirmed cases. Cases include 1,210 in St. Clair County, 600 in Madison County and 97 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,851,520 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 107,175 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 6,397,294 cases worldwide, and 383,872 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.