LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, June 5. Here's what we know
Free COVID-19 testing and food giveaway event in Carr Square neighborhood

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.

At least 253 Missouri nursing home residents have died from complications of COVID-19. The national jobless rate unexpectedly fell in May. Here are Friday's developments.

7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May from 14.7%, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy in the wake of the viral pandemic. Read now. 

5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County Police Department unit launched on Jan. 1 to foster inclusion in its ranks and help its officers serve a diverse community has not operated during the coronavirus pandemic or recent unrest. Read more. 

OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — At least 253 nursing home residents and one employee in Missouri have died from complications of COVID-19, according to preliminary federal data released Thursday that publicly named for the first time dozens of Missouri nursing homes affected by the disease. Read now. 

.•Catch up on developments from Thursday, June 4

1 p.m. — FLORISSANT — An event providing free testing for COVID-19 and mask and sanitizer kits will be held Friday at Christ the King United Church of Christ in Florissant. Read more.

10:40 a.m. — UNION — Two employees and three residents of Sunset Health Care Center in Union have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Franklin County Health Department. Read more.

9:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS —  Another 20,000 Missourians filed jobless claims last week, another week of lower initial claims but still a high number that indicates major stress on the labor market. Read more.

7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — Nearly 1.9 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, the ninth straight decline since applications spiked in mid-March, a sign that the gradual reopening of businesses has slowed the loss of jobs. Read more.

OVERNIGHT — CRESTWOOD —  Walpert Properties is dropping plans to purchase the former site of Crestwood Plaza mall at Watson and Sappington roads, city officials announced Wednesday, leaving the land conspicuously vacant and without a redevelopment plan amid the worst economy in decades. Read more.

OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — The large crowds of people at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend have not led to any more reported cases of COVID-19, Missouri’s top health official health department said Wednesday. Read more.

