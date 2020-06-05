LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, June 5. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated June 5 at 8:15 a.m.

Missouri: 789 deaths, 14,057 known cases. Local officials report 5,165 cases in St. Louis County and 2,034 in St. Louis. There were 821 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 5,736 deaths, 124,759 confirmed cases. Cases include 1,227 in St. Clair County, 612 in Madison County and 98 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,872,660 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 108,211 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 6,515,796 cases worldwide, and 387,298 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.