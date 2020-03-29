LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 29. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Missouri had 10 deaths, and 838 known cases as of Saturday afternoon. The state health department reported 313 cases in St. Louis County, 93 in St. Louis city and 37 in St. Charles County. In Illinois, the state reported 65 deaths and 4,596 confirmed cases. Cases include 31 in St. Clair County, 12 in Madison County and three in Monroe County, according to that state's department of public health.
Here's where to keep track of Sunday's developments.
4 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — State health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, for a total of 903. Read more.
2:45 p.m. — ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A second person has died after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said. Read more.
12 p.m. — Families are challenged to find a new normal with working and schooling from home, while dealing with the disappointments of college cut short, and prom, graduations, tournaments and birthday parties canceled. The avalanche has many feeling overwhelmed by stress and loneliness for the first time, while exacerbating the symptoms of those already living with depression and anxiety disorders. Read more.
11:15 a.m. — A Webster Groves School District preschool center has announced that a former teacher died from complications of COVID-19. Juanita Eason Graham had worked at the school for nearly two decades; hadn't worked there in recent years. Read more.
10:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS CITY — Officials announce more restrictions on public park facilities. Read more.
9 a.m. — As fast-food and high-end restaurants alike adjust to a time of socially distant dining, Gioia's is one of a few St. Louis establishments getting an unexpected boost from that grocery-store staple, the frozen pizza. Read more.
8 a.m. — MANCHESTER — The first of the month is approaching, and rent is still due for the residents of one apartment complex here. Evictions, though, are on hold. St. Louis and St. Louis County courts have both issued orders suspending eviction proceedings due to the new coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic shutdown that has thrust millions off of payrolls. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — Cardinals broadcaster and former player Jim Edmonds underwent tests Saturday for the coronavirus after going to the emergency room for what he said were severe symptoms. He later posted to social media that he tested positive for pneumonia. Read more.
5:50 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County police officer tested positive for the coronavirus and is in isolation, the department said Saturday. They don't believe the officer contracted it on the job. Read more.
4:40 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Police Department’s traffic division, made up of 15 to 20 officers, is under quarantine after a sergeant tested positive for COVID-19, a police union official said Saturday. Another officer is in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 symptoms and awaiting test results, said Jeff Roorda, business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association. Read more.
4 p.m. — Both Illinois and Missouri on Saturday reported significant increases in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 — and additional deaths, including an infant in the Chicago area. The number of confirmed cases in Missouri rose by 168, or 25%, to 838, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday afternoon. Read more.
1 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers and county prosecutors have been unable or unwilling to stop the spread of unregulated gambling machines across the state, but a global pandemic could shut them down. Read more.
11 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — There is no sign of a dip in coronavirus cases in St. Louis or Missouri. The region’s caseload is rocketing upward, with the state seeing a more than 600% increase in total cases over the past week — the largest percentage increase in the country as of Thursday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. The spread stands o out compared with neighbors. Illinois' number of confirmed cases over the past week grew by 237%. Read more.
8:25 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Hospitals around St. Louis are rationing protective gear to workers as the virus spreads around the region. Some nurses say they feel exposed while hospital administrators defend their actions. As one Barnes nurse put it: "My whole team is terrified." Read more.
7 a.m. — Stuffed bears sit in windows. Impromptu concerts are staged on driveways and porches as neighborhoods across St. Louis search for a sense of community when no one's allowed to spend time together. "I don't know if I'm doing something" or just hope he is, said one Soulard resident. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Parks are open across the St. Louis region and the warm weekend weather will attract visitors - but official are reminding walkers and bikers, runners and loungers to keep a safe distance. Playgrounds have mostly been closed because officials saw too much social mixing. Read more.
