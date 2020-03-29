LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 29. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.

Missouri had 10 deaths, and 838 known cases as of Saturday afternoon. The state health department reported 313 cases in St. Louis County, 93 in St. Louis city and 37 in St. Charles County. In Illinois, the state reported 65 deaths and 4,596 confirmed cases. Cases include 31 in St. Clair County, 12 in Madison County and three in Monroe County, according to that state's department of public health.

Here's where to keep track of Sunday's developments.