LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 30. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Meals for children will be available at nine St. Louis County library branches. Funerals without hugs, visitations or mourners. A man who lost his wife to COVID-19 wants people to take the threat seriously. These are Monday's developments.
4 p.m. — Rental-car giant Enterprise Holdings is furloughing some employees and cutting pay for others as it copes with a coronavirus-related reduction in travel. Read more.
3:10 p.m. — Confirmed cases in Missouri reached 1,031 Monday; 13 have died, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Read more.
2:30 p.m. — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois rose to more than 5,000 Monday, including 73 deaths. That's up from 1,285 one week ago. Cases include 36 in St. Clair County, 13 in Madison County and three in Monroe County. Read more.
1:35 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson is considering asking retired St. Louis police officers to return to work to assist during the coronavirus crisis. But the officers could be at risk because of their age. Read more.
12:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Parks in St. Louis will stay open, for now, but some of the roads inside parks are being closed to improve the area's observance of social distancing. Mayor Lyda Krewson's office took the action after reports of large weekend crowds at some city parks. Read more.
12:25 p.m. — Spartan Light Metal Products will temporarily lay off more than 650 employees in the wake of automaker shutdowns during the COVID-19 outbreak, the company said in a press release. Read more.
12:25 p.m. — Alsco Linen and Uniform Rental Services will conduct layoffs at its St. Louis branch, as economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak hit the company's clients. Read more.
12 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — A reader's email to columnist Tony Messenger about a column on Donald Trump led to a gift of face masks to a Bronx hospital. Read more.
11:15 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's casinos will stay closed for at least another week. Read more.
11 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — There are no hugs, no visitation, no toasting the life of a loved one. Funerals during the coronavirus pandemic are emotionally draining for families already reeling. The family of Jazmond Dixon couldn't get out of their cars at the cemetery where the 31-year-old Red Cross employee was buried. They prayed from their cars. Read more.
10:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Meals for children will be available starting Monday at nine St. Louis County library branches. The library said meal distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and will include shelf-stable breakfast and lunches. Read more.
9 a.m. — WEBSTER GROVES — A man who lost his wife to COVID-19 said the former preschool teacher had a cough dismissed as a sinus problem at first. She went downhill quickly and died on Saturday. His message? Take the threat seriously. Read more.
8:45 a.m. — Groceries aren't the only thing you can get delivered during the coronavirus pandemic. The Missouri Humane Society is looking for homes for a dozen baby goats, and it will deliver to your home. Read more.
4 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — State health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, for a total of 903. Read more.
2:45 p.m. — ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A second person has died after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said. Read more.
12 p.m. — Families are challenged to find a new normal with working and schooling from home, while dealing with the disappointments of college cut short, and prom, graduations, tournaments and birthday parties canceled. The avalanche has many feeling overwhelmed by stress and loneliness for the first time, while exacerbating the symptoms of those already living with depression and anxiety disorders. Read more.
11:15 a.m. — A Webster Groves School District preschool center has announced that a former teacher died from complications of COVID-19. Juanita Eason Graham had worked at the school for nearly two decades; hadn't worked there in recent years. Read more.
10:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS CITY — Officials announce more restrictions on public park facilities. Read more.
9 a.m. — As fast-food and high-end restaurants alike adjust to a time of socially distant dining, Gioia's is one of a few St. Louis establishments getting an unexpected boost from that grocery-store staple, the frozen pizza. Read more.
8 a.m. — MANCHESTER — The first of the month is approaching, and rent is still due for the residents of one apartment complex here. Evictions, though, are on hold. St. Louis and St. Louis County courts have both issued orders suspending eviction proceedings due to the new coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic shutdown that has thrust millions off of payrolls. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — Cardinals broadcaster and former player Jim Edmonds underwent tests Saturday for the coronavirus after going to the emergency room for what he said were severe symptoms. He later posted to social media that he tested positive for pneumonia. Read more.
