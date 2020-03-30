LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 30. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.

Meals for children will be available at nine St. Louis County library branches. Funerals without hugs, visitations or mourners. A man who lost his wife to COVID-19 wants people to take the threat seriously. These are Monday's developments.

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated 3:50 p.m. Monday March 30

Missouri: 13 deaths, 1,031 known cases. The state health department reports 366 cases in St. Louis County, and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said there were 139 in St. Louis city. The St. Charles County Health Department is reporting 51 cases.

Illinois: 73 deaths, 5,057 confirmed cases. Cases include 36 in St. Clair County, 13 in Madison County and three in Monroe County.

National: At least 156,391 New York Times database. At least 2,897 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 693,224 confirmed cases worldwide, and 33,106 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.