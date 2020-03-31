LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 31. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.

Eight employees at Annie Gunn's in Chesterfield contracted COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Missouri tops 1,000. We look back at a month of the Post-Dispatch front page coverage of the coronavirus crisis. These are the early Tuesday and late Monday developments

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated 8 a.m. Tuesday March 31

Missouri: 13 deaths, 1,031 known cases. The state health department reports 366 cases in St. Louis County, and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said there were 150 in St. Louis city. The St. Charles County Health Department is reporting 56 cases.

Illinois: 73 deaths, 5,057 confirmed cases. Cases include 36 in St. Clair County, 13 in Madison County and three in Monroe County.

National: At least 163,575 New York Times database. At least 3,073 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 719,700 confirmed cases worldwide, and 33,673 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.