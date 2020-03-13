LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 13: Here's what we know

As of Thursday evening, 73 people in the state had been tested for COVID-19, according to state officials.

Illinois: There are 32 known cases in Illlinois, all in the northern part of the state. Of those cases, 27 are in Chicago and Cook County.

Kansas: Kansas has had five known cases, and announced its first COVID-19 death Thursday of a man in his 70s living in long-term care facility in Wyandotte County. All other cases were reported in Johnson County near Kansas City and the Missouri border.

National: As of Friday morning, at least 1,663 people in 46 states and Washington, D.C. have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a New York Times database. At least 41 patients with the virus have died.

___

10:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Mercy Hospital plants to open drive-through test location in Chesterfield

Beginning Saturday at the earliest, Mercy Hospital plans to open a drive-through COVID-19 test site at the Mercy Virtual Care Center, 15740 S. Outer Forty Road in Chesterfield.

The Mercy Test Collection Site is exclusively for patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before arriving.

9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County considering event ban