LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 29. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.

Here's where to keep track of Sunday's developments.

Count of known COVID-19 cases Numbers updated 8:50 a.m. Sunday, March 29 Missouri: 10 deaths, 838 known cases. The state health department reports 313 cases in St. Louis County, 93 in St. Louis city and 37 in St. Charles County. Illinois: 47 deaths, 3,491 confirmed cases. Cases include 18 in St. Clair County, 10 in Madison County and three in Monroe County. National: At least 123,617 people have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a New York Times database. At least 2,133 patients with the virus have died. Worldwide: There have been 575,444 confirmed cases worldwide, and 26,654 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

11:15 a.m. — A Webster Groves School District preschool center has announced that a former teacher died from complications of COVID-19. Juanita Eason Graham had worked at the school for nearly two decades; hadn't worked there in recent years. Read more.