LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 20: Here's what we know

The spread of the new coronavirus is continuing to affect daily life throughout the St. Louis area. Missouri now has 34 people who have tested positive for COVID-19; there are 422 cases in Illinois.
Mobile testing sites are opening and more labs are involved but most sick people across St. Louis still can't get tested for the coronavirus, the cases in St. Louis County have climbed to 10 and how sportscasters fare when they have nothing to talk about. These are among the early developments Friday.
7:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Private labs, hospitals and universities are now allowed to test samples for the coronavirus, so the number of tests are increasing. But most sick people still can't get tested. Why? National shortages of testing supplies have lead to strict rules on who qualifies for a test. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Sportscasters are paid to talk about sports, so what do they do when there are no sports to talk about? For St. Louis broadcaster Frank Cusomano, it's a challenge. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — BRIDGETON — A regional airline in Bridgeton will shut down in April because of decreased revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The CEO of Compass Airlines sent a letter to workers Thursday that said the airline would cease operations. Read more.
8:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The city reports three new cases, bringing the total to five. St. Louis County reports 10 cases. Across Missouri, there have been at least 34 illnesses and one death caused by COVID-19. Illinois reports 422 cases, including three in St. Clair County and one in Madison County, and four deaths.
7:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — A second St. Louis University student has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced. The university says the student traveled abroad and is not from Missouri. The student has not been on campus since returning to the U.S., school officials said. On Monday, another SLU student who tested positive for the virus was the city's first known COVID-19 case.
6 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Hospital systems including BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy and St. Luke's announced Thursday that they will cancel all elective procedures, effective Monday.
The move is intended to protect patients and caregivers from the spread of the coronavirus, and conserve resources needed for COVID-19 patients. Read more.
6 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Democratic lawmakers are calling for Missouri to waive rules on unemployment benefits, but Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is mum for now on whether this will happen. Read more.
5:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 10. The new cases include one person in their 30s, two people in their 50s, one in their 60s and one person in their 80s.
4 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — The number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri increased to 28 on Thursday, up from 24 the day before, Gov. Mike Parson said. The death toll remains at one in Missouri, which has not mandated aggressive restrictions on school and business closings. Parson has defended his lack of action, saying as a former small business owner he knows how difficult it would be financially. Read more.
2:55 p.m — CHICAGO — The death toll in Illinois from COVID-19 grew to 4 and state officials announced the case total had climbed to 422 in the coronavirus pandemic. Gov J.B. Pritzer announced telemedicine expansions and increased testing as he said: "We are fighting this fight for every person in Illinois." Read more.
1:38 p.m — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's already losing tax revenue from the casino shutdowns. and now lottery ticket sales are also taking a nosedive. A weekly sales update said overall sales dropped by 11% t his week compared to a similar period a year ago. Read more.
1:20 p.m. — CREVE COEUR — Two teachers and a parent at a Creve Coeur preschool tested positive for COVID-19, parents were told in a letter sent home this week. The letter went out to familes at the Deutsch Early Childhood Center at Congregation Temple Israel. The school has about 180-200 students enrolled. Read more.
1:15 p.m — ST. CHARLES COUNTY — St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann on Thursday announced an order limiting gatherings to 10 people, as other counties in the area have already done.
12 p.m. — SWANSEA — Memorial Hospital, in cooperation with the St. Clair County Health Department, Thursday opened the Metro East’s first drive-through COVID-19 testing sample collection site. All patients must first get a referral from their primary care doctor who will screen them for testing in order to be tested at the site. As of Thursday, only people who had a fever or respiratory symptoms and had been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or had those symptoms and has traveled to an area with a known large outbreak were eligible for testing in Illinois.
The site will be open seven days a week from noon to 6 p.m. at 4000 North Illinois Lane in Swansea, the former location of Siteman Cancer Center.
11:40 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — An internal medicine doctor in St. Louis said Thursday that she has struggled for weeks to get coronavirus tests for herself and two patients, both of whom died suddenly after traveling overseas. Dr. Mimi Vo said the perception that tests are widely available is not what doctors in private practice are seeing. Read more.
11:25 a.m — EDWARDSVILLE — Students graduating from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville will do so without commencement ceremonies. SIUE said on Thursday that spring commencement ceremonies, which had been set for May 8 and 9, were off. The announcement includes the School of Dental Medicine, too. Read more.
11 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Prisons across Missouri are cleaning and screening to keep coronavirus out of the lockups, but they are not mandating that temperatures be taken. Instead, anyone who is entering a Department of Corrections office or facility is being asked a series of health-related questions. Read more.
9:15 a.m. — CLAYTON — Direct contact is out, glass partitions and drop boxes are in at the St. Louis County administration building, starting Thursday. Most of the nine-story building is closed to the public. Services will only be provided at the street level. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — While jobs are drying up at restaurants, bars and many retailers, some St. Louis businesses are hiring. Schnucks and Dierbergs, for instance. Both grocery chains said they need to add workers to meet the demand created by the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the jobs will be temporary, but some could last beyond the immediate crisis. Read more.
8:45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — In the coronavirus pandemic, food trucks are confronting a crisis different in nature, if not degree, from what brick-and-mortar restaurants are facing. While restaurants are pivoting to delivery, curbside pick-up and takeout, food trucks are distancing-friendly walk-up windows in need of an audience. Read more.
7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — For parents trying to home-school and entertain children while everyone stays home, the St. Louis Aquarium offered some help: breakfast with a sloth. The aquarium is closed, but caregivers planned a Facebook live with caregivers to talk about what the sloth, Coconut, likes to eat and her daily life. Read more.
6:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The coronavirus pandemic benched Cardinals baseball for the foreseeable future. It also made a 16-something hour drive seem more appealing to sports columnist Ben Frederickson than than setting foot in an airport. And all along the way from Florida to his St. Louis area home, he saw signs. Read more.
