LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 24. Here's what we know now

The spread of the new coronavirus is continuing to affect daily life throughout the St. Louis area.

Missouri had 183 people who tested positive for COVID-19 by Monday at 2 p.m., up from 106 cases on Sunday. Illinois had 1,049 cases Sunday; there were 93 cases in the state one week earlier.

The city of St. Louis and St. Charles County reported their first deaths from the virus. Plexiglass protection is going up at some area grocery stores. Two more Creve Coeur preschool teachers test positive for COVID-19. And a prisoner in the Missouri Department of Corrections tests positive for COVID-19.