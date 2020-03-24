LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 24. Here's what we know now

The spread of the new coronavirus is continuing to affect daily life throughout the St. Louis area.
Missouri had 183 people who tested positive for COVID-19 by Monday at 2 p.m., up from 106 cases on Sunday. Illinois had 1,049 cases Sunday; there were 93 cases in the state one week earlier.
The city of St. Louis and St. Charles County reported their first deaths from the virus. Plexiglass protection is going up at some area grocery stores. Two more Creve Coeur preschool teachers test positive for COVID-19. And a prisoner in the Missouri Department of Corrections tests positive for COVID-19.
5:45 a.m. — FERGUSON — A student at St. Louis Community College has tested positive for COVID-19. The person is a student at the Florissant Valley campus, and notified the school on Monday of the diagnosis. Read more.
7:30 p.m. —ST. CHARLES — A man in his 70s is the first county resident to die after a confirmed positive COVID-19 test. The man was among the county's total of six positive cases.
7:30 p.m. — JEFFERSON COUNTY —Three residents tested positive for COVID-19, marking Jefferson County's first known positive tests, according to the county's health department director.
7:30 p.m. — MISSOURI — A person incarcerated with the Missouri Department of Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release sent Monday. Read more.
6:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Two more people tested positive for the virus, for a total of 22 cases in the city.
6:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 90 cases in the county.
6 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Two of the region's main economic development organizations have launched an emergency zero-interest loan fund to help small businesses paying the bills while the new coronavirus all but shuts down the economy. Read more.
6 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Five members of a St. Louis-area family have all been diagnosed with COVID-19 and one of them works at a preschool where several teachers were found to have the virus. Read more.
6 p.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Monday announced he is creating a new agency to plan for an economic recovery after the COVID-19 crisis. Read more.
5:30 p.m. — ST. CHARLES — St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann issued "guidance" requiring residents to stay home "except to engage in activities they deem necessary to their physical, mental or spiritual well-being, or employment," beginning on Tuesday. Read more.
5 p.m. — TOKYO — No firm decision has been made on whether to cancel, but Craig Reedie, a longtime member of the International Olympic Committee, told The Associated Press that everyone can see where things are headed, with the coronavirus pandemic spreading and Olympic hopefuls around the world unable to train. Read more.
4:45 p.m. — MISSOURI — The Missouri boards that regulate physicians and pharmacists on Monday issued a joint statement designed to prevent hoarding of drugs that President Trump has suggested could treat people with the coronavirus. Read more.
4:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Area breweries and distilleries, including 4 Hands Brewing, are putting their alcohol expertise to perhaps an even more pressing commodity these days: hand sanitizer. Read more.
4 p.m. — JEFFERSON COUNTY — County officials issue an order for residents to stay home, except for essential trips. Read more.
3:45 p.m. — FRANKLIN COUNTY — A Franklin County woman in her 50s has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, officials said. She has been isolated at home since she first experienced symptoms. Authorities were investigating how she may have contracted the virus, and the health department says it "has had full cooperation and assisitance from the patient."
3:40 p.m. — WARRENTON — Police in Warren County have taken into custody a man accused of posting a video on social media of himself on licking a row of merchandise at a Walmart while asking: "Who's scared of coronavirus?" Read more.
3:20 — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s Capitol building is shutting down for two weeks to try and combat the spread of the coronavirus, meaning there will be no legislative action under the dome until sometime after April 6. Read more.
3:15 p.m. — JEFFERSON COUNTY — Officials in Jefferson County on Monday issued an order directing people to stay inside their homes in an effort to stem the COVID-19 outbreak. Read more.
2:45 p.m. — The major health systems in the region have tightened visitor restrictions, in efforts to protect patients, staff and local communities from the spread of COVID-19. Read more.
2:45 p.m. — The Humane Society of Missouri announced that it will close its adoption shelters beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Read more.
2:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — City officials confirmed a woman in her 30s has died from COVID-19. Read more.
2 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — There are 77 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state, for a total of 183 cases.
1:45 p.m. — ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Three more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to six.
12:30 p.m. — Schnuck Markets and Dierbergs are installing temporary plexiglass window panels in checkout lanes as an "added level of protection" for employees and customers in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Shoppers will see the barriers as soon as Monday at some pharmacy and service counters. Read more.
12:15 p.m. — WEBSTER GROVES — One week after the Riverfront Times killed its print edition, a chain of STL community newspapers also plans to stop its presses soon. Citing business shutdowns related to the coronavirus outbreak, the Webster-Kirkwood Times notified advertisers over the weekend that it would publish its last print edition on Friday. Read more.
12 p.m. — CREVE COEUR — Two more teachers at the Deutsch Early Childhood Center at Congregation Temple Israel in Creve Coeur have tested positive for COVID-19, the school told parents in an email Sunday night. That means at least four of the school's teachers and a parent of a student there have tested positive. Read more.
11 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The economy is in for a rollercoaster ride unlike any it's ever seen. It's clear that the coronavirus pandemic will cause a recession, and all indications point to a severe one. How bad? A leading forecasting firm thinks unemployment, 3.5% in February, will be close to 9% by December. Read more.
10:45 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — The coronavirus is jamming up the Missouri Legislature's legal deadlines for putting together a budget, addressing the outbreak and keeping government afloat in the coming months. And the announcement that a state lawmaker, Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, is hospitalized with COVID-19 further complicates the already complex situation. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Toilet paper and hand sanitizer aren't the only items flying off shelves because of coronavirus fears. Add ammo and guns to that list. Industry experts say the coronavirus has had an impact on ammo sales especially since mid-February. Read more.
5:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — As the novel coronavirus snaked its way across the globe, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in early February distributed 200 test kits to more than 100 public health labs. And whether the labs served the population of New York City or tiny towns in rural America, they apparently received the same kits that had material to test only 300 to 400 patients. Read more.
